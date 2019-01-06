5 new batting stars who could shine in 2019

Marcus Harris has made a very promising start to his international career

2018 is out and we are all set for another exciting year of international cricket. 2019 would witness many high-profile Test series as well as the cricket World Cup. The stage would be set for the emergence of new stars from various teams.

So, who are the new batsmen in the international circuit that we need to keep an eye on? Which batting prodigy is likely to grab the attention of the cricket world this year?

It is always perilous to make predictions about the future of cricket players as there are many variables that go into making a player successful. But we can at least underline a few names who, so far, have shown the potential as well as the required attitude to achieve great results at the highest level.

So, let’s look at 5 relatively new batsmen that may, by the end of this year, establish themselves as one of the best batsmen in international cricket.

#5 Marcus Harris

Australia have been searching for a batsman who can become David Warner’s long-term opening partner ever since Chris Rogers retired. When Warner got banned for a year following the ball-tampering scandal, both the opening spots were up for grabs. The selectors decided to hand one of them to Marcus Harris for the home series against India.

While Marcus Harris too, like most other top Australian batsmen in the domestic circuit, did not have eye-grabbing stats in the Sheffield Shield, his performance in the series against India suggested great potential. He displayed great timing, solid technique, and also the ability to play different types of shots.

He looked at home when occupying the crease and showed the typical Australian liking for the ball coming on to the bat. Nifty footwork and a positive approach suggested he truly belonged to the international stage.

There is no denying the potential of Harris. All he needs is the ability to keep his concentration going for longer periods so that he can turn starts into big scores. Once he does that, there is no reason why he can’t become the opener Australia have been searching for and turn into a leading batsman in the Aussie batting line-up alongside Steve Smith and David Warner.

Harris is certainly a player to keep an eye out on. When Smith and Warner get back into the team, his batting may well go to the next level.

