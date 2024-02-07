5 New Zealand batters to score twin hundreds in Tests ft. Kane Williamson 

One of the finest batters of the modern generation, Kane Williamson became the 5th New Zealand batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match when he achieved the feat in the opening Test against South Africa at Mount Maunganui. On the back of his twin centuries, New Zealand are in the driver's seat to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Black Caps were the clear favorites coming into the series with all the premier South African players busy in the SA20 league. While the bowlers did test the New Zealand batters, the lack of experience was quite evident. Batting first, New Zealand posted a massive score of 511 courtesy of a brilliant double century by Rachin Ravindra and a century from Williamson.

The inexperienced South African batting order was all at sea against the world-class New Zealand pace attack. Quite a few batters got a start but none of them could convert it into something substantial. Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson bagged three and two wickets respectively while the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra had similar returns.

New Zealand didn't enforce the follow-on, which allowed Williamson to complete his second century of the match. The hosts were proactive in their approach and finished Day 3 with a massive lead of 528 runs. Williamson scored a stroke-filled 109 off 132 deliveries which included 12 fours and a six.

Having said that, let us have a look at all five New Zealand batters to have scored twin centuries in a single Test match:

# 5. Glenn Turner- 101 and 110 vs Australia in Christchurch, 1974

The first New Zealand batter to score twin centuries in a Test match was Glenn Turner. Turner achieved the landmark back in 1974, playing in a Test match against the mighty Australians. He was one of the finest players to have ever played for New Zealand. Turner was someone who had a solid defensive technique but could also play a wide array of strokes.

In the second Test of the 1974 series against Australia, Turner scored centuries in both innings to guide New Zealand to a five-wicket victory. The hosts bowled Australia out for 223 in the first innings but couldn't quite rest home the advantage.

Barring Turner, none of the other batters could make a significant contribution as New Zealand could only muster 255. Set a target of 228, New Zealand were in trouble at 62/3 but Turner ensured he carried his bat through and remained unbeaten on 110 to take his side over the finish line.

# 4. Geoff Howarth- 122 and 102 vs England in Auckland, 1978

One of the first professional cricketers to have emerged from New Zealand, Geoff Howarth was a fine middle-order batter and a handy off-spinner who successfully represented New Zealand in 47 Tests and 70 ODIs. He also holds the distinction of scoring twin centuries in a Test match.

Back in 1978, Howarth became just the second New Zealand batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. Howarth, who was a beautiful driver of the ball, scored 122 and 102 each as the match ended in a draw. On the back of a superb 122 from Howarth, New Zealand posted a competitive score of 315 in their first innings.

England took a significant lead with Clive Radley scoring a brilliant 158 but he batted for 524 deliveries taking some important time out of the game. New Zealand needed to bat out of their skins to save the Test and yet again, Howarth held the fort scoring 102 off 301 deliveries.

# 3. Andrew Jones- 122 and 100* vs Sri Lanka in Hamilton, 1991

For Andrew Jones, successes might have come a little late but he went on to finish his Test career as one of the finest products of New Zealand cricket. The solid No. 3 batter went on to achieve the feat of scoring twin centuries in a Test against Sri Lanka back in 1991.

Jones wasn't a familiar orthodox player of the 80s and 90s. He developed a jumping technique against the short ball which helped him in bouncy conditions. Back in Hamilton, Jones scored 122 and 100 against a strong Sri Lankan side as the match ended in a draw.

Jones scored a hard-fought 122 in the first innings as New Zealand only scored 296. They got a narrow lead and capitalized on that in the second innings. Jones scored an unbeaten century as Martin Crowe declared the innings on 374. In the end, it was a brilliant century from Asanka Gurusinha that helped Sri Lanka save the Test match.

# 2. Peter Fulton- 136 and 110 vs England in Auckland, 2013

Despite not scoring even 1000 runs in his Test career, Peter Fulton holds the unique record of scoring centuries in both innings of a Test match. Fulton was never one of the most technically sound batters and his average of 25.44 in his Test career eventually led to his ouster from the squad.

However in the limited period with the New Zealand senior team, he struck two superb centuries against England in a Test match in Auckland back in 2013. Fulton scored 136 in the first innings as New Zealand posted a commendable score of 443.

A magical spell from Trent Boult had England in all sorts of trouble. New Zealand secured a huge 239-run first-innings lead and Fulton added to the misery for England by scoring a century in the second innings. However despite New Zealand dominating the game till the final day, England managed to save the game with just one wicket in hand.

# 1. Kane Williamson- 118 and 109 vs South Africa in Mount Maunganui, 2024

Williamson celebrates scoring another Test century. (Pic: Getty)

One of the modern-day greats of the game, Kane Williamson was the latest entrant in the elite list of batters with centuries in both innings of a Test. Playing against a highly inexperienced South African side, Williamson scored impressive hundreds in both innings to take New Zealand to a position of strength in the opening Test.

Williamson got a reprieve in the first innings and went on to capitalize on that by scoring a century. However, his knock was overshadowed by the brilliance of Rachin Ravindra who scored a sensational 240 batting for the first time at No 4.

New Zealand had the opportunity to enforce the follow on but instead, Tim Southee wanted to give some rest to his bowlers. New Zealand came out with a positive intent in the second innings and Williamson ended up scoring a brisk 109 off just 132 deliveries. New Zealand will look to seal the Test match on Day 4.

