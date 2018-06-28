5 New Zealand players who were unlucky to have not played more for their country

Adams picked up six wickets on his one and only Test match against England in 2002

New Zealand have come a long way from their first Test in 1930 against England and their first ODI in the 1972–73 season against Pakistan and have traditionally been a side who have relied more on a collective effort rather than individual performers.

Players like Sir Richard Hadlee, Shane Bond, Martin Crowe and Brendon McCullum have been exceptions to the rule, often single-handedly winning matches for their side during their career for the Black Caps.

There are a few players though who were unfortunate not to get the number of international caps for New Zealand that their talent deserved owing to a number of reasons and one can only wonder how their career would have turned out if they had got more opportunities under their belt.

Let's take a look at 5 such New Zealand cricketers who were unlucky to have not played more for their country.

#5 Andre Adams

With his gentle medium-pace swing bowling and occasional big hits with the bat, Andre Adams had an enjoyable run in the New Zealand ODI side in the early 2000s, playing 42 ODIs in which he picked up 53 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against India.

He also played a single Test for New Zealand and was unfortunate not to have played more when you consider the fact that he picked up 6 wickets with the ball in the match against England in 2002 at Eden Park, Auckland - his home ground.

Though he continued playing ODI cricket up until 2007, he was surprisingly not considered for Test cricket and remained a one-Test wonder for the Black Caps.