5 ODI teams with the most destructive power hitters

An analysis into which ODI teams have ahd the best power hitters in their batting lineups

Gautam Lalotra TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 22:52 IST 3.73K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

GLEN MAXWELL

In limited overs cricket where teams out muscle each other by piling on mammoth totals, power hitting down the order provides teams with the cutting edge to swing matches in their favor.

While the openers lay the foundation, the middle order plays the sheet anchor’s role and provides stability, it eventually comes down to the firepower down the order to deliver the final blow in chasing down daunting targets.

In a batting dominated game, it often comes down to the heavy artillery unleashed down the order which changes the tide of a match in favour of a team.

So let us look at which batting line-ups have the most destructive hitters in their batting armoury to decimate the opposition’s bowling attack.

#5 India

MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI

India is known to have one of the most potent batting units in limited overs cricket. With a dependable opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan which provides the quick-fire starts to the prolific run-getter in Virat Kohli who is the lynch-pin of the middle order, the ‘Men in Blue’ have power hitters in the form of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya.

While Dhoni needs no introduction with his calm and calculated approach in taking games by the whisker, Pandya has catapulted to the international stage with his immaculate ball striking ability.

Pandya has carried on his hitting prowess from the IPL to the international stage like a duck takes to water. India also has the likes of Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja who can pack a punch with the bat and close out games for the side.

Suresh Raina deserves a special mention as the hard hitting southpaw has partnered with MS Dhoni in winning India many nerve wracking games with their belligerent hitting.