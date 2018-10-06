5 of India's biggest wins in Test cricket

Aakash Hari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 120 // 06 Oct 2018, 22:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India recorded their best win in Test cricket today when they defeated West Indies by an innings and 272 massive runs. Many might say that this might be the best victory by an Indian side ever, but most might argue that the West Indian team was extremely amateurish with their playing XI, having a majority of new players.

Nevertheless, the huge win sure is something for the Indian side to relish after their disappointing tour in England. Here is a rundown of India's biggest wins in Test cricket, which incidentally have all been played in India.

#1 India (649-9d) beat West Indies (181 & 196)

Starting off with the very recent one, the match against West Indies is perhaps one of the most one-sided cricket games played, with both the Indian bowlers and batsmen doing their best.

The match which took place at Rajkot, had India batting first and scoring a mammoth 649-9 with both debutante Prithvi Shaw and captain Virat Kohli scoring centuries. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took 6 wickets in both the innings, respectively.

1 / 5 NEXT