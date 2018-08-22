5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli

Raina Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.16K // 22 Aug 2018, 16:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India has lost just one Test series under Kohli

India stunned the world by defeating England by 203 runs in the Third Test. Not many gave Team India a chance after the Lords debacle and the players and team management faced a lot of heat. The Indian team was under tremendous pressure and some of the players were fighting for their careers. But the Indian players showed a lot of character and have clawed their way back in the series through a thumping win at Trent Bridge.

While the credit goes to all the players for registering this memorable victory, Virat Kohli deserves special accolades for his stupendous performance both as a batsman and captain. Kohli led from the front playing crucial knocks in both the innings. He should also be credited for Hardik Pandya's terrific all-round performance as Kohli backed the all-rounder even after facing a lot of criticism.

This victory will surely be one of the most cherished Test wins in Kohli's tenure as captain. India has achieved a lot under Kohli and has lost only one Test series under him so far. We will look at 5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli.

#5 3rd Test against West Indies, 2016, St Lucia

Indian bowlers led India to a remarkable victory at St Lucia

India registered a terrific come-from-behind win against the hosts West Indies in 2016. The scorecard might suggest an easy win for the Indian team but considering the amount of time lost due to rain, it was a tremendous effort by the Indian team. An entire day of play was washed out due to rain and the possibility of a result was very less. India scored 353 runs in the first innings and the hosts were 1 wicket down at the beginning of day 4.

But Bhuvneshwar Kumar created havoc in the West Indies batting line-up as India bundled out West Indies' last seven wickets for just 23 runs taking a lead of 128 runs. In the second innings, India scored quick runs and set West Indies a target of 346, a target that proved to be too much for them and India won the match by 237 runs. The Indian bowlers took 17 West Indies' wickets in just 63.5 overs.

1 / 5 NEXT