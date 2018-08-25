7 of the most remarkable quotes from the India-England encounters

India vs England

The Indian Cricket team and the English team have played several memorable matches over the years. The entertainment and drama have never been less when these two powerhouses of the game confronted each other. Many legendary players have made a mark in the encounters involving these two teams over the years.

Be it the World Cups or Test matches, it has always been a contest to watch out for on and off the field when England and India go head to head. Let us now look at five of the most memorable quotes from the India- England encounters.

#1 Andrew Strauss on communicating with his teammates amidst the vociferous Bengaluru crowd

Andrew Strauss

"There's going to be a lot of sign language involved"

Co-hosts India encountered Andrew Strauss' strong English side in their second group B fixture during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru. It was MS Dhoni men's first game in India as they encountered their neighbours, Bangladesh in the tournament opener at Dhaka. After a resounding win at the Bangladeshi capital, much was expected from them against England at Bengaluru. Thanks to a brilliant century from 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, half-centuries from Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh, India posted 338 runs.

England, who almost chased the target of 339 managed to score the same number of runs as India (338-8 in 50 overs) as the nail-biting game ended in a tie. After knowing that communicating with his team-mates is not going to easy in front of a boisterous 40,000 Chinnaswamy fans, Andrew Strauss conveyed that a lot of sign languages will be involved during the game.

