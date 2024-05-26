5 Pakistan players who were part of 2022 T20 World Cup squad but missed out on 2024 edition ft. Shan Masood

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally announced the men's T20 World Cup 2024 squad on May 24, 2024 after a long delay. The board unveiled the squad late evening, contrary to earlier in the day, but chief Mohsin Naqvi had reportedly deferred due to the selectors' failure to consult with him. There were no surprises in the squad as Pakistan aim to lift the trophy for the second time in history.

Babar Azam, who will return as captain of the side, will hope to go one step better than the 2022 edition. Pakistan managed to reach the final in an interesting fashion two years ago in the tournament in Australia, but were outplayed by England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Hence, they will want to lift the trophy to bring an end to their recent chaos.

We take a look at five Pakistan players who were part of the 2022 T20 World Cup squad but will not play in the 2024 edition.

5) Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris (Image Credits: Getty)

Mohammad Haris seemed to have a bright future after he took on the South African bowlers with aplomb in the group fixture against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022. Although he managed only 97 runs in four matches in the tournament, he maintained a strike rate of 144.97.

However, the 23-year-old didn't have the best of time in the subsequent four innings he played, registering a best of 15, including three single-figure scores. Haris didn't have a productive PSL 2024 season either, managing only 142 runs in 15 outings at 15.77.

4) Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Mohammad Wasim (Credits: Getty)

Mohammad Wasim has been on the fringes of Pakistan's squad for a long time, but has also delivered promising performances in the limited opportunities. Despite choosing a pace-heavy squad for the T20 World Cup, there was no place for the right-arm speedster.

Instead, the selectors opted for Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Abbas Afridi in their 15-man squad. Wasim had an excellent 2023 World Cup for Pakistan, claiming 10 wickets in four matches at 21.50. Nevertheless, the youngster had a mediocre PSL 2024 campaign, taking nine scalps in eight games at 33 apiece.

3) Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Hasnain (Image Credits: Getty)

Mohammad Hasnain is yet another fast bowler who has been inconsistent and struggled to cope with the rigors of international cricket. Although Hasnain was in the squad for T20 World Cup 2022, he didn't get a game in the tournament.

The 24-year-old didn't have a good PSL 2024 either for the Quetta Gladiators, picking up four wickets in five matches at 50.50. He made his T20I debut in 2019 and has taken 25 scalps in 27 matches at 34.12 and last played in October 2022.

2) Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz (Image Credits: Getty)

Mohammad Nawaz seemed to be a promising all-rounder after his excellent cameo against Team India in the Super 4 contest in Asia Cup 2022. However, Nawaz couldn't replicate that success in the 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under. In seven matches, the left-arm spinner managed only three wickets and scored 68 runs.

The 30-year-old also struggled in PSL 2024 when plying his trade for the Karachi Kings as his two wickets in eight matches came at an average of 88. With the bat, the southpaw scraped through to 88 runs, averaging 17.60 alongside a strike rate of 125.71.

1) Shan Masood

Shan Masood (Image Credits: Getty)

Pakistan's current Test captain Shan Masood made his T20I debut in 2022 and won a place in the World Cup squad that year despite mediocre outings. The left-hander struck a crucial half-century in Pakistan's group game against India and accumulated 175 runs in seven matches at 43.75. However, the southpaw only had a strike rate of 118.24.

The final of the tournament against England at MCG was also the final time Masood played in a T20I. He also had a torrid time in PSL 2024 as the Karachi Kings skipper managed 158 runs in 10 outings at 15.80, keeping a strike rate of 105.33.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback