5 Pakistan players who would have been in demand at the IPL Auction 2019

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21 Nov 2018, 20:20 IST

Pakistan has been doing pretty well in T20 cricket
Pakistan has been doing pretty well in T20 cricket

The Indian Premier League has asserted its supremacy as one of the most popular cricketing tournaments in the world. Entertaining millions of fans each year, the cash-rich league has also emerged as a stepping platform for talented cricketers from different corners of the globe.

Superstars and budding talents converge for the mega event and showcase their exemplary skills, leaving the fans craving for more. While the inaugural edition saw players from Pakistan participate in the tournament, the subsequent years did not feature any Pakistan player owing to invariable reasons.

However, in a hypothetical world, it would be no secret that the players from World's No 1 T20 side would be in demand in the IPL. And talking about hypothetical things, here are 5 cricketers from Pakistan who would have been in demand at the IPL auction in 2019.

Note: No Pakistan player would be participating at the IPL auction in 2019. This article is a theoretical one and represents one of a cricket fan's many probable theories.

#5 Imad Wasim

Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

Famous for foxing the batsmen with his in-sliders, Imad Wasim handles different portfolios while playing with the men in green.

Be it bowling tight overs during the power play, picking up wickets at regular intervals or even hitting the long ball with a bat in hand, the England-born cricketer comes across as a multi-faceted player.

In 31 T20Is for Pakistan thus far, Wasim has motored quite well to serve the team's purposes. Accounting for 35 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.03, the 29-year-old has grown into one of Pakistan's most bankable players in the T20 format.

Owing to his varied talents in the game, it would be no surprise if he soon turns to be a hot-commodity across different T20 leagues. In a made-up world where Pakistan players too participate in the IPL auction, the left-handed cricketer would surely be claiming a decent bet.


Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado who loves sharing his insights on the game.
