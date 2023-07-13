5 players who can earn IPL contracts by performing well in MLC 2023

MLC 2023 will begin tonight in the United States of America. The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket features six teams, namely Texas Super Kings (TSK), MI New York (MINY), Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR), Seattle Orcas, Washington Freedom, and San Francisco Unicorns.

TSK, MINY and LAKR are owned by IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Even Delhi Capitals have a stake in the Seattle Orcas side. It goes without saying that the IPL team owners and some scouts will follow this competition closely.

If the following five players perform well in MLC 2023, they can end up securing IPL contracts soon.

#1 Martin Guptill, Los Angeles Knight Riders

New Zealand's experienced opener Martin Guptill has enormous T20 experience under his belt. Guptill is no longer a regular member of the Kiwi T20I team, which allows him to be available for the T20 leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to form a settled opening pair in IPL 2023. If Guptill impresses for LAKR, perhaps the Knight Riders can offer him an IPL deal as well.

#2 Qais Ahmad, San Francisco Unicorns

Afghanistan's spinners have impressed multiple IPL franchises with their talent. The likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad were among the most successful bowlers in IPL 2023.

Another leg-spinner from Afghanistan who can earn an IPL deal soon is Qais Ahmad. The 22-year-old leg-spinner will play for San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2023. If he performs well against TSK, MINY and LAKR, he can earn the attention of IPL team owners.

#3 Hayden Walsh, Seattle Orcas

As mentioned earlier, Seattle Orcas are co-owned by IPL team Delhi Capitals. The Orcas have roped in Caribbean leg-spinner Hayden Walsh in their squad for MLC 2023.

Walsh has excellent numbers in T20 cricket, having scalped 65 wickets in 72 matches so far. He has bagged one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul in T20s, which highlights his wicket-taking skills. An excellent outing for Seattle in Major League Cricket could open the IPL door for Walsh.

#4 Joshua Philippe, Washington Freedom

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Joshua Philippe will be in action for Washington Freedom in MLC 2023. Philippe came into the limelight after his stupendous performances in the BBL, but his IPL record has not been so impressive.

After missing IPL 2022 and 2023, Philippe could return to the league in 2024 if he scores heaps of runs for Washington Freedom.

#5 Gerald Coetzee, Texas Super Kings

South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee surprisingly remained unsold in IPL 2023. None of the teams signed him as a replacement as well.

Coetzee plays for Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and will turn up for Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023. He did an impressive job in South Africa. If he can repeat the same show in the USA, an IPL contract may not be far away for Coetzee.

