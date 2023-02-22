5 players who debuted after Jaydev Unadkat's last ODI game and have already retired

Jaydev Unadkat has earned a recall to the Indian ODI squad after almost a decade. The left-arm pacer played his last ODI match for India back in November 2013. He made his debut in the same year and played seven matches, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.01.

Even though Unadkat's statistics in ODI cricket are not bad, he lost his place in the team and had to wait for more than nine years to earn another chance. The selectors named him in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia thanks to his fantastic performances in domestic cricket.

A lot has changed in the cricket world since Jaydev Unadkat's last ODI. In fact, some players made their debuts and even announced retirement in that period. Here's a list of five such names.

#1 Stuart Binny made his debut 2 months after Jaydev Unadkat's last match

Australia v India - ICC CWC Warm-Up Match (Image: Getty)

Stuart Binny made his ODI debut for India on January 28, 2014. He made his Test debut later in the same year, while his T20I debut came in 2015. Binny played six Tests, 14 ODIs, and three T20Is for the Men in Blue.

The pace-bowling all-rounder did a decent job for the team and even set a record for the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian. However, he was dropped from all formats by 2017. Binny retired in 2021 and now plays in overseas leagues.

#2 Theunis de Bruyn made his debut 4 years after Jaydev Unadkat's last match

South Africa Training Session (Image: Getty)

Former South African batter Theunis de Bruyn received his maiden international cap in 2017. He played 13 Tests and two T20Is for the rainbow nation.

The top-order batter shockingly announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this month at the age of 30.

#3 Joe Mennie made his debut 3 years after Jaydev Unadkat's last match

Sheffield Shield - NSW v SA: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

Former Australian cricketer Joe Mennie played one Test and two ODIs in 2016. The right-arm fast-medium bowler took four wickets in his international career before losing his place in the team.

Mennie continued to toil hard in domestic cricket but never earned a recall to the Australian team. He retired from state cricket in October 2021 to return to his family in the UK.

#4 Zafar Ansari made his debut 2 years after Jaydev Unadkat's last match

England Media Access (Image: Getty)

Former England all-rounder Zafar Ansari made his international debut in 2015. He played three Tests and an ODI, scalping five wickets and scoring 49 runs.

Ansari stunned the world by announcing retirement at the age of 25 back in 2017. The all-rounder said that he wished to pursue 'some other ambitions' in life.

#5 Dwaine Pretorius made his debut 3 years after Jaydev Unadkat's last match

India v South Africa - 4th T20 (Image: Getty)

Dwaine Pretorius received his maiden international cap in 2016. He represented South Africa in three Tests, 27 ODIs, and 30 T20Is.

The pace-bowling all-rounder emerged as a match-winner for his nation but announced retirement at the age of 33 earlier this year. Pretorius still plays in T20 leagues and has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

