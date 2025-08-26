5 players you didn’t know played the Under-19 World Cup with Cheteshwar Pujara ft. Sunil Narine

Saurashtra batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all formats of Indian cricket. The 37-year-old made the decision public on Sunday, August 24, through social media. Pujara shared an Instagram post, where he expressed his gratitude and wrote:“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCheteshwar Pujara enjoyed a remarkable Test career, representing India in 103 matches and scoring 7,195 runs at an impressive average of 43.60. His tally includes 35 half-centuries and 19 centuries. He also appeared in five ODIs, adding 51 runs to his name.Before establishing himself at the international level, Pujara first came into the limelight during the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, where India finished as runners-up. He played six matches in the tournament, amassing 349 runs at a staggering average of 116.33 and a strike rate of 82.11, including two fifties and a century.On that note, let’s take a look at five players you might not know who shared the field with Pujara in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup.5 players you didn’t know played the Under-19 World Cup with Cheteshwar Pujara#1 Piyush ChawlaLeg-spinner Piyush Chawla was also a member of the Indian squad that reached the final. He finished as India’s leading bowler in the tournament, bagging 13 scalps in six matches at an impressive average of 12.15 and a strike rate of 22.69, with best figures of 4/8.Earlier this year, in June, Chawla announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Over the course of his international career, he represented India in 35 matches across formats, picking up 43 wickets.#2 Eoin MorganFormer England captain Eoin Morgan was also part of the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, where he led the Ireland team. The left-hander finished as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, behind Cheteshwar Pujara, accumulating 338 runs in six innings at an average of 67.60 and a strike rate of 85.35, including two half-centuries and a century.Morgan made his senior debut for Ireland in an ODI against Scotland in 2006, before switching allegiance to England in 2009. Representing England across formats, he played 356 matches and amassed 10,115 runs at an average of 35.61, with 59 fifties and 15 centuries. He also led England to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 2019.#3 Sunil NarineSunil Narine was part of the West Indies squad for the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, which also featured players like Kieron Pollard and Kemar Roach. Narine played five matches in the tournament, taking seven wickets at an average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 37.71.He went on to represent the West Indies in 122 matches across formats, where he claimed 165 wickets at an average of 26.61, including four five-wicket hauls, before announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2023.#4 Colin MunroLeft-handed batter Colin Munro represented New Zealand in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup. He played five matches in the tournament, where he chipped in with the ball, picking up four wickets at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 34.75.In his international career, the southpaw featured in 123 matches for the Black Caps across formats, scoring 3,010 runs at an average of 27.87, including 19 half-centuries and three centuries. Munro announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2024.#5 David WarnerThe final player on the list is former Australian opener David Warner. In the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, Warner featured in five matches, scoring 91 runs in four innings at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 131.88, which included a half-century.At the international level, Warner represented Australia in 383 matches across formats, amassing 18,995 runs at an average of 42.39, with 98 fifties and 49 centuries to his name. He brought the curtains down on his career after the 2024 T20 World Cup.