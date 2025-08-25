“I will miss cheering you on the field” - Wife posts heartfelt note with iconic moments after Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement [In Pictures]

Puja Pabari, wife of Cheteshwar Pujara, shared a heartfelt message as her husband retired from all forms of Indian cricket. The 37-year-old announced his decision via social media on Sunday, August 24.To celebrate her husband’s career, Puja posted on Instagram, featuring several pictures, including one of Pujara from the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when India recorded their first series win in Australia in 72 years. She also shared memories from Pujara’s 100th Test and captioned the post:“‘Be in the present as the present is the present of the supreme presence’ - a guiding principle of the Bhagvad Gita which is something you have been living by for quite sometime now, and hope it continues to guide you in this next phase! As you bid goodbye to your first love, passion and the sport you love so much, I am glad you always gave it your all and played the game in your own calm and dignified way!”“From knowing nothing about cricket to loving you and the sport through your eyes - your journey has been a true education in life’s lessons for me, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have gone through the highs and lows of your career together!&quot; she added.Puja continued:&quot;I will miss cheering you on the field, following the unshakeable routines, and at times maybe also the anxiousness before a match/series. For all the missed celebrations and adjustments made in order to prioritise cricket, lets make up for it now.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple tied the knot on February 13, 2013, in Rajkot, Gujarat, and are now parents to a daughter.“Impossible to put into words” - Cheteshwar Pujara shares heartwarming retiring messageAs Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement on August 24, he shared a post on Instagram with the caption:“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!”Pujara enjoyed a stellar Test career, playing in 103 matches and amassing 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. He also appeared in five ODIs, making 51 runs.