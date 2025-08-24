Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats after 103 Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old from Saurashtra last represented India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He registered scores of 14 & 27 as India lost the Test by 209 runs.

Pujara made his debut as well against Australia in Bangalore in October 2010. He gave an early glimpse of his talent on the big stage by scoring 72 off 89 in the second innings as India won the Test by seven wickets. After Rahul Dravid retired in 2012, Pujara took over the No. 3 slot in India's Test team and made it his own.

The right-hander batter is among the 14 Indian cricketers to have played 100 or more Tests. He ended his career with 103 Tests. Following his Test retirement, we compare Pujara's stats with that of Sachin Tendulkar at the same stage.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has scored more runs after 103 Tests?

In 103 Tests, Pujara notched up 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. Of his total Test runs, 2,074 came against Australia in 25 Tests at an average of 49.38. The former India batting star also accumulated 1,778 runs in 27 Test matches against England at an average of 39.51.

Pujara also played 12 Tests against New Zealand in which he scored 867 runs at an average of 39.40 and 882 runs in 17 matches against South Africa at an underwhelming average of 30.41. He also totaled 743 runs in seven matches against Sri Lanka, averaging 74.30.

After 103 Tests, Tendulkar had 8,711 runs at an average of 58.46. Of his 8,700-plus runs, 1,683 runs came in 16 matches against England at an average of 76.50. He also scored 1,406 runs in 15 Tests against Australia, averaging 54.07 and 1,328 runs in 16 matches against West Indies at an average of 57.33.

Further, Tendulkar hit 1,124 runs in 13 Tests against Sri Lanka at a healthy average of 80.28 and 948 runs in 14 Tests against South Africa at an average of 37.92. The Master Blaster had also notched up 891 runs in 12 Test against New Zealand at an average of 63.64.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has scored more hundreds after 103 Tests?

Pujara hit 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries in his Test career. Of his Test hundreds, five each came against Australia and England. He also struck four tons against Sri Lanka, two against New Zealand and one each against Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies. The former No. 3 slammed three double hundreds in Test cricket - two against Australia and one against England.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 7,195 43.60 206* 19 35 Sachin Tendulkar 8,711 58.46 217 31 34

(Pujara vs Tendulkar - comparison of Test stats after 103 matches)

After 103 Tests, Tendulkar had 31 hundreds and 34 half-centuries to his name. Of his 31 tons, six each came against Australia, England and Sri Lanka. The former India skipper also hit three hundreds each against New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe and one against Pakistan. His best after 103 Tests was 217, which came against the Kiwis in Ahmedabad in October 1999.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 103 Tests?

Of Pujara's 103 matches, 41 came in SENA countries. He scored 2,558 runs, averaging 32.79, with the aid of five tons and 14 fifties. The Saurashtra legend played 11 Tests in Australia and scored scoring 993 runs, averaging 47.28, with the aid of three centuries and five half-centuries.

In England, he averaged 29 from 16 Tests, hitting one hundred and five half-centuries. Also, in 10 Tests in South Africa, Pujara averaged 28.15, with one hundred and three fifties. He averaged 20 from four matches in New Zealand.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 41 2,558 32.79 193 5 14 Sachin Tendulkar 33 2,754 52.96 193 11 9

(Pujara vs Tendulkar - batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 103 Tests)

Of his first 103 Tests, Tendulkar played 33 in SENA nations. In 56 innings, he scored 2,754 runs at an average of 52.96, with 11 hundreds and nine half-centuries. Of his 11 ton in SENA countries, four came in England from 10 Tests. He also scored three hundreds in Australia from eight Tests. Further, Tendulkar hit three tons in South Africa from nine games and one in New Zealand from six Tests.

Tendulkar had an average of 71.60 in England and 49.75 in New Zealand. Further, the former India captain averaged 46.14 in Australia and 42.40 in South Africa.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in winning causes after 103 Tests?

Pujara featured in 58 Test matches that India won. In 96 innings, he scored 4,408, averaging 50.66. The 37-year-old hit 13 hundreds and 23 half-centuries in winning causes. Of his 19 Test centuries, four came in draws and two resulted in defeats.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 58 4,408 50.66 206* 13 23 Sachin Tendulkar 30 2,560 64 193 9 9

(Pujara vs Tendulkar - batting stats comparison in wins after 103 Tests)

Of his first 103 Tests, Tendulkar was part of 30 matches that India won. In 47 innings, he scored 2,560 runs at an average of 64, with nine hundreds and as many half-centuries. Eight of Tendulkar's hundreds at that stage came in losses and 14 in matches that ended in a draw.

