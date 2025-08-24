Cheteshwar Pujara's wife picks retired Indian batter's most memorable knock

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife, Puja Pabari, has revealed what she considers her husband’s most memorable knock. This came after the right-handed batter announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old represented India in 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties.

Following the announcement, Pujara, along with his wife and father, addressed the media. During the interaction, Puja was asked to name her husband’s best innings. She highlighted his unbeaten 145 against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo in 2015, where he opened the innings and carried his bat. India went on to win the match by 117 runs.

“In my opinion, his 145 in Sri Lanka in 2015 was his most memorable innings. For me, it stands out because he carried the bat. He opened the innings and remained not out till the end, so that was his most unforgettable knock for me,” she said.

Puja also spoke about Pujara’s retirement, calling it an emotional moment for the family while acknowledging that the timing was right. She said:

“It was quite an emotional moment for the whole family because this was a very big decision, and we have been very closely connected to his cricketing journey, both his father and I. So it was definitely an emotional moment, but at the same time, we felt that the timing was right. He pursued his passion fully and played so many matches for India. But now it is time for the youngsters to step forward and perform, while he takes a back seat and spends more time with the family.”

Apart from his 103 Test appearances, Pujara also played five ODIs, in which he scored 51 runs.

“It was a choice we happily embraced” - Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife shares insights on sacrifices and support

In the same interaction, Puja Pabari was asked how challenging it was to be a cricketer’s wife, managing travel and other responsibilities. She responded:

“I wouldn’t call it difficult, I would say it was different, because it was always a choice whether to travel or not. As a family, we chose to travel together and support him in whatever way we could. So it wasn’t really difficult, but there were many new experiences and a lot to learn and discover. And yes, some sacrifices also had to be made when you are involved in such a high-achieving sport. But as a family, it was a choice we happily embraced, and we are glad that after all those hardships, Cheteshwar achieved the results he did.”

The couple tied the knot on February 13, 2013, in Rajkot, Gujarat.

