“12 years of ignoring your PJs” - Cheteshwar Pujara's wife shares endearing wedding anniversary post [In Picture]

Puja Pabari, the wife of Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, shared a heartwarming anniversary post on social media on Thursday, February 13, marking their 12th year of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot on February 13, 2013, in Rajkot, became parents to a daughter, Aditi, on February 22, 2018.

To mark their 12th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Puja took to Instagram to share a picture along with a heartfelt message. She wrote:

“12 years of ignoring your PJ’s, to end up laughing just watching you laugh! @chesteshwar_pujara.”

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Indian cricketer also shared a post on Instagram. He wrote:

“Another year of cherishing the precious little moments, navigating the challenges, and growing emotionally and spiritually, together! Happy Anniversary Puja!”

On the cricket front, Pujara was last seen in action during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, where he represented Saurashtra against Gujarat. Saurashtra were dismissed for just 216 in their first innings, with Pujara contributing 26 runs.

In response, Gujarat piled up 511 runs. Saurashtra struggled again in their second innings, getting bowled out for 197, with the 37-year-old managing only two runs. Gujarat won the match by an innings and 98 runs.

The veteran featured in seven matches throughout the competition, accumulating 402 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.20. His performance included one half-century and one century, with his highest score being an impressive 234.

Cheteshwar Pujara's last international appearance came in 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara made his debut for India in a Test match against Australia in 2010 and quickly rose through the ranks to become a key figure in the Test team.

However, his form has declined in recent years and his last appearance for the national team was in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia, where India suffered a 209-run defeat.

Overall, the 37-year-old has played in 103 Test matches, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. His record includes 35 half-centuries and 19 centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 206.

