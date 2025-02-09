ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as of February 9 after SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test 

The 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) league stage came to an end with Australia recording a convincing clean sweep against Sri Lanka away from home. The finalists recorded a nine-wicket win on Day 4 of the second Test in Galle on Friday, February 9.

Australia were handed a 75-run target after Sri Lanka lost their remaining two wickets early in the first session. Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with cameos to polish off the score in 17.4 overs.

The Men in Yellow were eyeing their first series win in the island nation since 2011 and had laid down the foundation with a mammoth win in the first Test. The innings victory earlier had pushed their win percentage in the WTC standings to 65.74. Following the win in the second and final Test, they finish the cycle with a win percentage of 67.54, finishing below South Africa, who end as league leaders with 69.44.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had slumped one place below to sixth in the table after their loss in the series opener. Following the whitewash, their percentage dips from 41.67 to 38.46. They end the cycle in the sixth place, sandwiched between the fifth-placed England and the seventh-placed Bangladesh.

The Dhananjaya de Silva-led side recorded five wins in the entire cycle, including a 2-0 whitewash against New Zealand at home. However, they also suffered whitewashes against Pakistan and Australia in the subcontinent to mark a poor cycle at home.

Australia will face South Africa in the World Test Championship final in June 2025

Australia had cemented their spot in the final after the thumping 3-1 Border-Gavaskar series triumph at home in early 2025. The defending champions have an opportunity to win the coveted Mace for the second time in a row and will face South Africa in the finals at Lord's in June 2025.

The two sides ended up as the runaway leaders in the WTC over the two years. South Africa recorded just three losses in the cycle and confirmed their place in the final with successive clean sweeps over Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home.

