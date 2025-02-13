After Champions Trophy snub, Team India batter set to play Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal: Reports

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to return to domestic cricket. He will play for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal clash, as per a report by the newspaper Mid-Day.

Jaiswal, who was named in India's preliminary squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, was left out of the final squad in a last-minute change. He has now been included as a non-traveling reserve and will go to Dubai only if the need arises.

Therefore, the Indian opener will be available and turn up for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal clash against Vidarbha. The match will begin on Monday, February 17, in Nagpur.

According to the report, Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil revealed that the same squad that beat Haryana in the quarterfinal has been retained with the addition of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"The inclusion of Yashasvi for this crucial game will be beneficial and will boost the Mumbai team’s morale,” Sanjay Patil said (via Mid-Day).

Mumbai beat Haryana by 152 runs in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal fixture

Earlier, Mumbai crushed Haryana by 152 runs in the third quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 at the Eden Gardens to reach the semifinals. Mumbai batted first and posted a total of 315 in the first innings, thanks to crucial half-centuries from Shams Mulani (91) and Tanush Kotian (97).

Shams Mulani (two) and Tanush Kotian (two) were also among the wickets while Shardul Thakur led the way with a six-wicket haul, as Mumbai bowled Haryana out for 301 to gain a slender first-innings lead.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front in the second innings with his century (108) while key knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (70), Siddesh Lad (43), and Shivam Dube (48) propelled them to a total of 339 in the second innings, setting Haryana a target of 354 runs in the final innings of the match.

Royston Dias shone with a five-wicket haul while Shardul (three) and Tanush (two) chipped in as Haryana were bowled out for 201, handing Mumbai a thumping win and a spot in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinals.

