5 players from ENG vs IND 2025 Tests who are not part of Duleep Trophy 2025 squads. Mohammed Siraj

The Duleep Trophy, among India's premier domestic tournaments, will begin on Thursday, August 28. Several big names will participate, including those from the Indian Test team that recently toured England.

After being held between four teams last season: India A, B, C, and D, the Duleep Trophy will return to its zonal format for the 2025 edition. Six teams: South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, North Zone, Central Zone, and North East Zone will contest for the trophy.

India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, who amassed 754 runs in the England series, will lead North Zone. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, and Dhruv Jurel will also be a part of the Duleep Trophy 2025.

However, certain big names from India's Test squad will not feature in the domestic tournament. On that note, here are five players from the England Tests who will not be a part of the Duleep Trophy 2025.

#5 Prasidh Krishna

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna was the joint-second highest wicket-taker for India in the England series. He bagged 14 wickets from three matches, with eight wickets in the final Test.

Krishna played for India A in the previous Duleep Trophy edition and had picked up four wickets from two matches. The right-arm pacer made his first-class debut in 2015 and has played 27 matches so far. He has 102 wickets at an average of 23.70 with three five-wicket hauls.

Krishna featured in three Ranji Trophy matches in the 2024-25 edition for Karnataka and grabbed eight wickets.

#4 Washington Sundar

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar played a key role for India in the England Tests. He made 284 runs from four matches with an unbeaten hundred in the fourth game. Sundar also picked up seven wickets.

In the previous edition of the Duleep Trophy, he featured for India B. The all-rounder bagged three wickets from as many games and scored 114 runs. Sundar played just one match in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy and put up a stellar all-round show. He scored 152 runs and claimed six wickets.

The 25-year-old has played 40 first-class games. He has 1885 runs with three centuries and 91 wickets.

#3 Sai Sudharsan

Young batter Sai Sudharsan, who made his Test debut in the England series, will not feature in the Duleep Trophy this year. He scored 140 runs from three games with a half-century.

Sudharsan has an impressive domestic record. He has 2097 runs from 32 first-class matches with seven hundreds. In the previous edition, he played for India C and made 211 runs from three games with a century.

The Tamil Nadu batter had made 304 runs from three games in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

#2 Karun Nair

Karun Nair returned to the Test fold after eight years. He had a stellar domestic season and notched up 863 runs with four hundreds for Vidharbha in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

However, he could not carry his rich form for India. The right-hander made 205 runs from four games with one half-century. Notably, he was not part of the previous Duleep Trophy edition as well.

The 33-year-old has had an illustrious first-class career. He has amassed 8657 runs from 120 games at an average of 48.73 with 24 centuries.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj had an amazing England tour. He was the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps that included nine wickets in the last Test. Siraj played a massive role as India levelled the series 2-2.

The pacer played one game for Hyderabad in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy and bagged four wickets. He did not feature in the previous Duleep Trophy edition and will not play this time either.

Notably, Siraj bowled 185.3 overs and played all five Tests in England. Therefore, he would look forward to a well-deserved break.

