Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players from the last Indian Test squad that traveled to England nobody remembers now

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19.69K   //    21 Jul 2018, 12:49 IST

Cricket - Investec Test Series - Third Test - England v India - Day Two - The Ageas Bowl
Remember Pankaj Singh? You most probably don't.

Exactly four years ago on this very day, Ishant Sharma pulled off something historical at the Lord's Cricket Ground to give India a 1-0 lead in the 5 match Test series against England. The unbridled joy of Indians was short-lived as England made a strong comeback, but Sharma's 7/74 is still fresh in our memories.

Four years hence, India is preparing for another grueling Test series against the Three Lions. While many faces remain the same, some things have changed.

Rohit Sharma is not a part of the team, Ishant Sharma is India's most prized pace asset and a certain MS Dhoni, whose courageous captaincy was showered with praises four years ago, has put the whites into his wardrobe.

Let us have a look at 5 members of the last Indian Test team that toured England, whom you probably have forgotten about:


#5 Stuart Binny

Cricket - Investec Test Series England vs. India - 5th Test Kia Oval
Stuart Binny played three matches in the series

Stuart Binny was not only a part of the squad but played three matches as well. He scored a praiseworthy 78 in the first match which earned him some trust from the Indian fans.

However, he disappointed them in the second Test in which he scored only 9 runs and also couldn't manage to pick up a wicket. Subsequently, he was dropped for the next two Tests but was called up again for the last game.

Once again, the man from Bangalore disappointed with scores of 5 and 24* and a worthless bowling performance. He is 34 now, and it will be safe to say that the Indian Test jersey is not coming to him again unless a miracle happens.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2014 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Stuart Binny Pankaj Singh
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that Indian players...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who might be on their last tour to England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 players from India's squad in...
RELATED STORY
4 takeaways from India's Test squad against England
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 reasons why the 2014 result could be...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India must pick Kuldeep Yadav in the Test...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test issues that remain unanswered
RELATED STORY
4 Indian Players who can ensure an Indian Test Series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us