5 players from the last Indian Test squad that traveled to England nobody remembers now

Remember Pankaj Singh? You most probably don't.

Exactly four years ago on this very day, Ishant Sharma pulled off something historical at the Lord's Cricket Ground to give India a 1-0 lead in the 5 match Test series against England. The unbridled joy of Indians was short-lived as England made a strong comeback, but Sharma's 7/74 is still fresh in our memories.

Four years hence, India is preparing for another grueling Test series against the Three Lions. While many faces remain the same, some things have changed.

Rohit Sharma is not a part of the team, Ishant Sharma is India's most prized pace asset and a certain MS Dhoni, whose courageous captaincy was showered with praises four years ago, has put the whites into his wardrobe.

Let us have a look at 5 members of the last Indian Test team that toured England, whom you probably have forgotten about:

#5 Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny played three matches in the series

Stuart Binny was not only a part of the squad but played three matches as well. He scored a praiseworthy 78 in the first match which earned him some trust from the Indian fans.

However, he disappointed them in the second Test in which he scored only 9 runs and also couldn't manage to pick up a wicket. Subsequently, he was dropped for the next two Tests but was called up again for the last game.

Once again, the man from Bangalore disappointed with scores of 5 and 24* and a worthless bowling performance. He is 34 now, and it will be safe to say that the Indian Test jersey is not coming to him again unless a miracle happens.

