5 players India need to focus on if they have to beat Pakistan

Vishal ANALYST 17 Sep 2018, 06:38 IST

The contest between India and Pakistan is going to be the most high-profile match-up in the ongoing Asia Cup. Both teams will be desperate to do well against each other. Recent times due to the emergence of some talented players, the fortunes of Pakistani cricket have changed in a positive way.

Let's see five Pakistani players India needs to focus on in order to beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup tournament.

#1 Fakhar Zaman

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

Fakhar Zaman is an exciting left-hand batsman. His emergence has given Pakistan much needed stability and oomph at top of the order. He has a strong record till now opening the innings in white ball cricket. His free-flowing batting has helped the Pakistani middle order play to their strengths.

His brilliant 114 against India in the ICC champions trophy helped Pakistan win the title. He is also the only Pakistani batsman to score an ODI double hundred and has a strike rate of over a 100 in ODI's he has played. He also possesses a brilliant average of over 76. India needs to tackle him early in the Pakistani innings.

#2 Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik is a batsman who really cherishes batting against India. He has scored 4 of his 9 ODI centuries versus India. He also has many other scores of over 50 against India. His ODI average against India is almost 50 which is almost around 15 runs higher than his career average.

He has played some memorable innings against India in ODI tournaments. His highest score of 143 was scored at the 2004 Asia cup and has also has scored a century against India at the ICC champions trophy in 2009. He has recently been one of the backbones of Pakistani Batting and has been done well in the role of a finisher.

