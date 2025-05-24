5 players in India's squad for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests who also played the 2021 series ft. Rishabh Pant

The BCCI's selection committee announced the Indian squad for the five-match Test series against England, scheduled to be played from June 20 to August 4, on Saturday, May 24. Shubman Gill has been announced as the new captain, while Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

India's last tour to England in 2021-22 saw India take a 2-1 lead in the series, before the COVID-19 outbreak forced a postponement of the fifth and final Test. Both teams met for the fifth Test in July 2022, and England secured a convincing win to level the series 2-2.

The squad for the England series has many players who played for the side on their last tour. Skipper Gill played only the final Test of that series. On that note, let's take a look at the five such players who will bring their experience to the fore in the upcoming series.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the most experienced player to play for Team India in this series. He has been part of the last three Indian sides to have toured England in 2014, 2018 and 2021-22.

In his last appearance in the 2021-22 series, Jadeja garnered 287 runs in nine innings at an average of 31.88. His top score of 104 came during the final Test match in Birmingham, albeit in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, the left-arm spinner scalped six wickets in five games, with best figures of 2/36.

#2 Rishabh Pant

India's newly elected vice-captain, Rishabh Pant has the experience of playing two Test series in England (2018 and 2021-22). He will play a crucial role for the visitors with his counter-attacking and a fine form in the red-ball format.

The southpaw emerged as the second-highest run-scorer for India in the 2021-22 series with 349 runs at an average of 38.77, with two fifties and a century. Pant's finest knock of 146 in the final Test eventually came in a losing cause.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the Indian pace bowling attack on this tour, despite him not being expected to participate in all five Tests. Interestingly, it will be his second tour to England, with the first one witnessing him emerge as the top wicket-taker.

Bumrah scalped 23 wickets in five Tests at an average of 22.47. The right-arm pacer produced his best figures of 5/64 while taking nine wickets in the opening Test in Nottingham.

#4 KL Rahul

Another key batter for India in this series will be KL Rahul, who will bring his much-needed calmness and experience to the XI. This will be the third time-out for Rahul, as he has played for the side in 2018 and the 2021-22 series.

The 2021-22 series saw him return as India's third-highest scorer with 315 runs in four innings at an average of 39.37, with a solitary fifty and a century. He hit 129 during the second Test at Lord's to help the side secure a 151-run victory.

#5 Mohammed Siraj

Often overlooked, Mohammed Siraj has shown the tenacity and passion to run in long hours and secure breakthroughs for the Indian team. Siraj did that only in his first tour to England in the 2021-22 series.

The right-arm pacer was India's second-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps in five games. Siraj took a total of eight wickets in the Lord's Test and played a key role in India's first victory in the series.

