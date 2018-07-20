5 Players India should try out at number 4

Sarthak Karkhanis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.96K // 20 Jul 2018, 22:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The ODI series between India and England is done and dusted and the result is not what India would have expected or hoped for. After a convincing victory in Nottingham, the team lost their way in the following two games.

Virat Kohli's team have a lot of problems to address considering the ICC World Cup next year would be played in the same country. Though the over-reliance on the two wrist spinners and lack of fast bowling backups are among the many problems that the captain, along with support staff, should address, the performance of the middle order has long been a problem.

The muddle in the middle order is mainly because of the rotation of different players at the No. 4 spot. Since the 2015 ICC World Cup India have tried 10 batsmen at the spot with only 2 of them, Yuvraj Singh and Ajinkya Rahane, getting 5 or more consecutive chances at the spot. This problem is a rare case for India where the depth of batting talent in the country is parallel to no other nation in the world.

With the continuous rotation of many batsmen at the position over the past 3 years, we look at the 5 players who should be given chances consistently to make the spot their own.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final

The veteran all-rounder temporarily solved the No. 4 problem when he was given an opportunity to bat at the spot early last year before the Champions Trophy and during the tournament. But a lack of consistent performances resulted in Yuvraj being dropped from the ODI side soon after the Champions Trophy.

Considering Yuvraj's experience and his ability to come back in the side, he cannot be ruled out as a solution to the middle order woes for the 2019 World Cup. If the 2011 World Cup winner works on his fitness along with strong performances in the upcoming domestic season, the Punjab batsman can be one of the candidates to bat at four, and offer a few overs with the ball.

1 / 5 NEXT