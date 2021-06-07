5 players who may never represent India in ODIs again

A month before the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the nation, the Indian team featured in a series against arch-rivals England at home.

Two of the most dominant sides in world cricket locked horns in high-voltage competition. While the scoreline suggests a sweep for the Men in Blue, the visiting side ensured each game went down to the wire.

The young Indian team has grown in leaps and bounds under the astute leadership of skipper Virat Kohli. The team has embodied a fearless brand of cricket, and the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped youngsters gain plenty of experience and exposure to top-flight cricket.

While the rise of youngsters in the squad and their ability to absorb pressure has been a highlight, it has jeopardized the careers of several prominent players.

Here, we take a look at five players who may never make a comeback to the ODI set-up:

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik in action for the Indian team

The wicket-keeper batsman has been in and out of the Indian team ever since making his debut in 2004.

In the 2019 World Cup, Karthik was the second wicket-keeper in the squad. However, a string of low scores and the emergence of Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul as wicket-keeping options meant he was dropped from the side.

The 36-year-old struggled for form in the 2021 Indian Premier League season, amassing just 123 runs in seven league matches.

Aside from his age, his lack of runs has also been one of the reasons for his ouster from the team.

#2 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma in action

The lanky Indian pacer last played for the Indian team in the ODI format in 2016 against Australia. Despite being one of India's spearheads in the longer format of the game, Ishant has failed to create any impact on the white-ball arena.

One of the significant areas of concern for him during his stint with the team was the lack of consistency with the ball. He was often guilty of leaking too many runs, resulting in his downfall.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane's form is a concern for the Indian team.

The vice-captain of the Indian Test squad has unfortunately fallen off the radar in the past couple of years in the ODI format. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have forged a formidable partnership at the top of the order, stitching many memorable knocks together.

One of the major chinks in Rahane's armor is his slow strike rate. With the game fast-evolving, this is one of the most critical aspects of the modern era. Moreover, the rise of young openers in K.L. Rahul and Prithvi Shaw has not helped Rahane's cause in the white-ball format.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandra Ashwin in action.

The premier off-spinner for the Indian side, Ravichandran Ashwin last featured in the blue jersey in 2017. While he has been one of the stalwarts in red-ball cricket, the ace spinner has not replicated the same performances in the shorter formats.

One of the concerns for the Indian team in ODIs was the lack of breakthroughs in the middle overs. The spin duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja failed to weave their magic in the middle overs, leading to the opposition piling up mammoth scores.

With T20 cricket and the IPL being a platform for young spinners, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzuvendra Chahal have risen through the ranks. The duo provide the team with a different skillset and are capable of picking vital wickets to dent the opposition.

#5 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav plays a shot for the Indian team.

A mainstay of the Indian team in the recent past, Kedar Jadhav's career has ebbed and flowed post the 2019 World Cup.

He was once touted to play the finisher's role but a string of low scores and lack of mobility on the field led to his downfall.

Unfortunately for him, injuries have also marred his prime years as a player. His lack of form and fitness concerns will make it extremely hard for him to return to the national side.

