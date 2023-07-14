5 players who scored a century on Test debut vs WI since 2015

India's young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history as he recorded a hundred in his maiden Test. Team India is currently battling against the West Indies in the first innings of the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica.

After India bowled the hosts out for 150 in the first innings, their batters performed magnificently. Both Indian openers, Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma, played admirably and got to their respective hundreds on Day 2.

Jaiswal, in particular, has been superb on his debut, breaking the back of the West Indies bowling attack with his assurance and remarkable temperament.

The left-hander, who is currently unbeaten on 143 after the end of Day 2's play, is now only the 17th Indian ever to score a century in his first Test match. He has also become the 17th-ever Test debutant to hit a century against the West Indies.

West Indies, who once had the most fearsome set of bowlers in their ranks, are one of the most average Test sides today. Just like Jaiswal, quite a few players have done well against the West Indies on their Test debuts.

On that note, let's take a look at five of those players who scored a Test ton on their debuts against the Caribbean team since 2015.

#5 Adam Voges (AUS) - 130* in 2015

Australia v West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 2

Australia's Adam Voges scored a hundred on his debut when he faced the West Indies in June 2015. Voges, who got his maiden Test cap at the age of 35, also holds the record for being the oldest player to hit a century on Test debut.

The right-hander scored 130* in Australia's first innings at Windsor Park and helped his side gain a lead of 170 runs after the first innings. The visitors then bundled the Caribbean unit out for 216 before chasing down the required 47 runs in only five overs.

Voges was named the Player of the Match for his magnificent century. Voges played 20 Tests for Australia before announcing his retirement in 2017, with a brilliant Test batting average of 61.87.

#4 Tom Blundell (NZ) - 107* in 2017

New Zealand v England - 1st Test: Day 2

In 2017, Tom Blundell got his maiden Test cap for New Zealand and made the most of the occasion as he played a composed knock.

After putting the Windies to bat first in Wellington, the Kiwis bundled them out for 134 runs. In reply, the hosts were 273/6 when Blundell walked into the middle and stitched up a 148-run partnership with Colin De Grandhomme.

De Grandhomme played in his usual attacking style and also scored a century. Blundell, meanwhile, played a composed knock and scored 107*. He took the hosts to a massive score of 520/9. New Zealand ended up winning the match by an innings and 67 runs.

#3 Prithvi Shaw (IND) - 134 in 2018

Prithvi Shaw scored a blazing hundred vs WI in 2018 [Getty Images]

At only 18 years old, Prithvi Shaw became the youngest-ever Indian to hit a century on debut in Rajkot in 2018.

The flamboyant Mumbai-born batter received his Test cap from Virat Kohli and rocked the West Indian bowling attack with his sheer brilliance. Shaw scored 134 runs off only 154 balls, clobbering 19 fours in the process.

That knock made him the youngest Indian batsman to score on debut #OnThisDay in 2018, Prithvi Shaw announced his Test arrival in style, striking 19 fours in a 154-ball 134 against West IndiesThat knock made him the youngest Indian batsman to scoreon debut #OnThisDay in 2018, Prithvi Shaw announced his Test arrival in style, striking 19 fours in a 154-ball 134 against West Indies 🔥That knock made him the youngest Indian batsman to score 💯 on debut 🙌 https://t.co/jSoT9CkIAF

With tons from Shaw, Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, India posted a gigantic total of 649/9.

Then, courtesy of some brilliant bowling from spinners, India skittled out the West Indies for 181 and 196 across the two innings, as they registered an emphatic win by a margin of an innings and 272 runs — India's biggest victory in Test history.

Shaw has fallen out of favor, with his last international appearance coming two years ago in 2021.

#2 Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 103 in 2021

Sri Lanka v Australia - First Test: Day 1

Only the fourth-ever Sri Lankan player to hit a Test century on debut is Pathum Nissanka, who achieved the feat at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua in 2021. Interestingly, he is the first and the only Sri Lankan batter to hit a century on debut in the second innings of a Test match.

After the West Indies enjoyed a 102-run lead in the first innings, Pathum Nissanka came to the rescue for his side and added 103 crucial runs. He remained calm and even stitched up an important 179-run partnership with Niroshab Dickwella (96) to help Sri Lanka post 476 runs in their second innings.

For the West Indies, Nkrumah Bonner scored a century, which helped the hosts salvage a draw in the end.

Ever since his debut, Nissanka has been an integral part of Sri Lanka's batting group, not only in the Test setup but in all three formats of the game.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 143* and counting in 2023

Day 2 of the IND vs WI Test belonged to Yashasvi Jaiswal [Getty Images]

As mentioned earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the latest name to hit a century on his Test debut. The young Southpaw has been fabulous, to say the least, in his maiden international game thus far.

After remaining not out on 40 after the end of the first day's play, Jaiswal added 103 more runs on Day 2 and is still at the crease. Despite the surface being on the slower side, the 21-year-old has shown a lot of grit and has remained adamant about scoring big and extending India's lead.

Jaiswal stitched a record-breaking opening partnership of 229 runs alongside Rohit Sharma (103 off 221). Having already played 350 balls and hit 14 boundaries, Jaiswal is looking ominous and fans should not be surprised if he goes on to hit a double hundred on Day 3.

