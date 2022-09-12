5 players selected in T20 World Cup India squad who have never played a T20I in Australia before

The BCCI announced India's 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, September 12. There were no major surprises in the squad as the players who have represented the Men in Blue regularly in the last few months held on to their positions in the team.

Ravindra Jadeja is the only big name missing from the squad. The all-rounder has no one but himself to blame for it because he injured himself badly during a water adventure activity in Dubai.

Here is the complete Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

All the players in India's squad have played at least 10 T20Is, but some of them do not have much experience of playing in Australian conditions. The T20 World Cup 2022 will take place Down Under, and here's a list of five Indian players who have never donned the blue jersey in a T20I Down Under before.

#1 Axar Patel

Axar Patel has played 26 T20I matches for India. (Image: Getty)

All-rounder Axar Patel probably earned a place in India's T20 World Cup squad due to Ravindra Jadeja's unavailability. Patel is a left-arm spinner and a left-handed batter. He can bowl economical overs for the team and also score a few quick runs in the slog overs.

Patel has played 26 T20Is so far, but none of them have come on Australian soil. He has played four ODIs in Australia, though, where he took two wickets and scored one run.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is among the top-ranked T20I batters in the world right now. (Image: Getty)

Suryakumar Yadav has played 28 T20Is for the Men in Blue in the last two years. However, as the Indian team have not played any matches in Australia in the last couple of years, Yadav is yet to play an international game Down Under.

He has done well in almost every nation where he has represented India. It will be interesting to see how he performs at the mega event.

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda has scored one T20I century for the Men in Blue. (Image: Getty)

Deepak Hooda started his T20I career earlier this year against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. He has managed to cement his place quickly, but Hooda will have to prove himself at the T20 World Cup to retain his place.

Hooda had a forgettable Asia Cup tournament in the UAE, scoring only 19 runs in two innings. He will be keen to make his presence felt on his first tour of Australia.

#4 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was one of India's best bowlers at this year's Asia Cup in the UAE. The left-arm pacer made his T20I debut in July 2022 against England and will board the flight to Australia soon.

With his left-arm pace, Singh could prove to be an 'X-factor' for India. The seaming conditions in Australia will suit him.

#5 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel made his T20I debut last year after the T20 World Cup. He has done a great job for the team in the death overs.

Patel missed the Asia Cup because of an injury, but has recovered now and will be available for the mega event Down Under. The right-arm pacer is not the quickest, but he knows how to perform the best in any condition.

Although it will be his first international tour to Australia with the senior team, Patel should end the T20 World Cup as one of the most successful bowlers.

