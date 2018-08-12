Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players to do the treble on the Lord's Honours Board

Kartik Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Aug 2018

Image result for woakes does the honours board treble

Cricket is a team game but is often that individual performances standout in a team's success. Despite all such accolades and recognition, it is the team which is always above individual brilliance.

Performances do matter and even more when it comes on the big stage. Known as the home of cricket, playing at Lord's is in itself a great occasion for each player and the team. Every player wants to play at the historic ground and wants to win games for his side.

This cricket ground has its own speciality with a 5-min bell ranged before each day's play and a Honours board to recognize performances both with the bat and the ball for the course of five days in a Test match.

In the ongoing Test match vs India, Chris Woakes achieved an unusual feat by registering his maiden Test century. With this, he became only the fifth player in the history to do a treble on the honours board for a century, a 5-fer and a 10-fer on this very ground.

Let's take a look at all those who have achieved this landmark previously at Lord's:

#1. Gubby Allen (England)

Image result for gubby allen

Former England all-rounder who died at an age of 87 in 1989, Sir Gubby Allen to all his colleagues was known as Gubby. A lower order handy batsmen and a fearsome fast bowler who led England's attack with the new ball, Gubby registered his only century at Lord's against New Zealand in 1931 with a score of 122 to help his team's cause.

However, he saw his name go on to the honours board for a skill which he was more profoundly known for in 1936 against India. In the first Test of the series, Allen went through the Indian batting line up to account for 5-fer in both the innings of the match. His figures of 5-35 and 5-43 helped him become the first player to do a treble of century, a 5-fer and 10-fer on the historic board at Lord's cricket ground.

1 / 5 NEXT
Kartik Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid Cricket Follower
Contact Us Advertise with Us