5 players to watch out for from India's A squad

Will these five youngsters deliver?

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jun 2017, 19:35 IST

The BCCI has announced the India ‘A’ squad that will tour South Africa starting next month for an ODI tri-series and two four-day games. Unsurprisingly, this India ‘A’ team comprises players who performed exceptionally well in the IPL and Ranji Trophy this year.

As Kohli and co. have started preparing for the 2019 World Cup, this A tour allows young players the opportunity to showcase their mettle. Although the teams for the triangular series and the four-day games include some high profile names like Manish Pandey, Axar Patel and Karun Nair, there are a few youngsters who will be under the scanner courtesy of their promising performances in domestic tournaments this year.

We take a look at the five young players for whom this A tour could well be a turning point.

#1 Basil Thampi

The lone shining light in Gujarat Lions’ 2017 IPL campaign and the winner of this year’s Emerging Player award, Basil Thampi made headlines in IPL 2017 with his fast and impressive pace bowling.

Having featured in only 11 First-Class games, the Kerala medium-pacer was an unknown entity in Indian cricket before the IPL but courtesy of his solid performances for the Lions, he is now regarded as one of India’s brightest prospects in the pace department.

The right arm medium pacer claimed 12 wickets in 11 IPL games at an average of 38.54. However, what stood out was his bowling in the death overs. Unlike the other bowlers, Thampi has impressive control over his yorkers and he bowls with a calm head during tight situations.

Although India currently have plenty of pace bowling options, barring Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar, there are not many who can bowl yorkers consistently at the death. Hence, the emergence of Thampi is highly beneficial for the team.

The South African pitches will surely help the Lions pace bowler and thus it will be interesting to see how he performs in these conditions.