5 players to watch out for in Ranji Trophy 2018-19

The 85th edition of the Ranji Trophy is around the corner as the mega event is set to begin from November 1st. This year the List-A tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy, was held ahead of Ranji Trophy and it concluded with Mumbai lifting the title.

Ranji Trophy will endure for more than three months as an increase of nine teams has been made this season. The 37 participants have been distributed in four groups and each team is likely to play 8 or 9 group-stage matches.

Consequently, a lot of cricket is to be played in the tournament, so players see it as an opportunity to get in the limelight and later break into the national team. The event catches a lot of public attention as well, with almost all the top players of the country taking part in it.

The multi-day tournament also provides an opportunity for youngsters to experience the quality cricket. However, several players recently expressed grief over the quality of pitches prepared for the domestic cricket.

Though, it's expected that BCCI will make sure to give the best to players in the Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, owing to the recent form and overall numbers in First-class cricketer, there are a few players who could make most of this tournament.

In this piece, we bring you the five players to watch out for in this year's Ranji Trophy:

#1 Gautam Gambhir

The veteran Indian batsman, Gautam Gambhir, showed some form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the southpaw scored above 500 runs in the 10 matches.

He helped Delhi to make it to the finals of the tournament, however, couldn't help them cross the line in the finals. He contributed at top in almost all the matches and made a couple of centuries as well.

Gambhir has been out of the Indian team since 2016 and many believe he can't make a comeback now. Though, his recent numbers are narrating some different story.

Undoubtedly, he would be one of the biggest players to watch out for in the Ranji Trophy.

