5 players who can clinch No.1 ODI ranking from Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma has seven 150 + scores to his name in ODI cricket!

There's no denying the fact that Virat Kohli currently is the top-rated and ranked ODI batsman in the world today. His sheer brilliance with the bat already sees him being counted as one of the legends of the game already.

His records speak for themselves, even more so after a successful tour to England earlier this year, where he overcame his batting failures he faced there in 2014.

His hunger to score runs is second to none. The most important thing about Kohli is his acceptance of his failure and the will to make amends to minimize the loopholes in his batting.

In ODI cricket, Kohli is already one of the greatest batsmen of all time. His mind-boggling numbers in white-ball cricket often force cricket followers to talk about him in the same breath as the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli is currently ranked No.1 in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. Though he stands way ahead of his contemporaries in terms of his consistency and the ability to perform in crunch situations, still there are few who do pack a punch in the 50-over format.

Here's a look at some of those players who can clinch ICC No.1 ranking from Virat Kohli:

#5 Babar Azam

Azam is the No.1 ranked batsman in T20 cricket

Pakistan's most consistent batsman and a regular in all three formats, Babar Azam is one of the best that the Men in Green have produced in recent times.

He is someone who is technically sound and has a game for all seasons. With an average of nearly 52 in ODI cricket, his career for Pakistan has already witnessed much success in such a short duration of time.

Babar also is a determined contender for breaking into the cliff of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. With a rank of 6 in the ODI rankings, Babar also boasts of some of the elusive records for an ODI player.

A player of his calibre can only ascend towards more glory in his career to be known as one of the all-time best ODI players for Pakistan.

