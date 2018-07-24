Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Players who could flop in the India v England Test series

vinayak roy chowdhry
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.88K   //    24 Jul 2018, 20:47 IST

England v India: 1st Investec Test - Day One
There are doubts over Jimmy Anderson's fitness and intensity as a fast bowler

As the Indian fans are eagerly waiting to watch India take on England in the longer format of the game, there are things the Indian side needs to look at, and rectify at the earliest. Few of these being the dismal performance of Cheteshwar Pujara in County Cricket, unavailability of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the leading pacer who can swing the ball both ways, and Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

India have to perform well despite all the hurdles and do their very best. Having said that, there are plenty of reasons for England to worry about as well, and they would want to rectify them prior to the commencement of the series.

With the tour evenly poised between the two nations, as far as the 3-3 overall score of the limited overs' matches is concerned, the Test matches can be expected to be thoroughly competitive and can go either way. Looking at the possible threats and weaknesses each side has, let us take a look at 5 players who could flop in this series.

#1 Ben Stokes

South Africa v England - Second Test: Day Two
The old impressive Ben Stokes

The much talked about and exceptionally talented all-rounder is not having a very good time on the field. Since he has returned after the nightclub incident that got him suspended, and subsequently being recalled to the side, he hasn't looked the same player. His swashbuckling 258 against South Africa now seems like a distant memory and Stokes has become a very undependable batsman, alongside the very unimpressive bowling he has.

With the poor performances in the limited overs' series against India behind his back, and the struggles against quality spin bowling, Ben Stokes is one of the most vulnerable players to flop this series.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
Cheteshwar Pujara

County Cricket has witnessed a lot new signings and contracts from Indian players, especially test specialists who do not get bought by any of the IPL Franchises. One such signing that attracted a lot of attention was Cheteshwar Pujara. He was re-signed by the Yorkshire for the 2018 season, but Pujara has struggled in the longer format. He has failed to convert his starts into scores and has not been a reason to worry for any county bowler so far. This might mean that he could flop big time while playing for India.

