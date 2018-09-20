Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Players who can seal World Cup spot by impressing in Vijay Hazare trophy

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.81K   //    20 Sep 2018, 14:19 IST

intro.jpg

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, which began from 19th September, kick-started India’s domestic season this year. A total of 160 fifty-over matches will be played from September 19 to October 20. With the World Cup less than 9 months away and the Indian team far from settled, it provides an excellent opportunity for India’s World Cup hopefuls to stake their claim for India’s squad for 2019 World Cup in England.

As suggested by Rohit Sharma, a number of places in the playing XI are up for grabs. Two batting slots at number 4 and number 6, the all-rounder’s slot at number 7 and a back up fast bowler slot is still available with none of the incumbent players nailing down their places in the squad. Let us take a look at some of the players that can cement their places in India’s ODI team with impressive performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

5.jpg

There has been a curious case of Ajinkya Rahane when it comes to India’s 50-over team. While Rahane acts as the deputy of Virat Kohli in the longer format of the game, in 50-over cricket he can’t even find a spot for himself in the squad despite having a healthy average of 35 in ODIs.

Rahane has the technique to excel in England and his stellar record overseas only makes his claim stronger. To go along with that, Rahane is a gun fielder. If he can churn up the runs for Mumbai this year, it would be very hard for the selectors to ignore him. Rahane has begun on the right note with a 79 against Baroda in Mumbai’s first match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Ajinkya Rahane Rishabh Pant
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Matches Virat Kohli Should Play (and Leave) Before World...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Indians bowlers who can be tested...
RELATED STORY
Five Indian Batsmen who are likely to miss ICC Cricket...
RELATED STORY
4 wicketkeeper-batsmen who could play instead of MS Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
3 Batting all-rounders India can try before 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
2 Indian batsmen who may be perfect for the number four slot
RELATED STORY
Players who could retire after the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Indian World Cup-winning stars who are still searching...
RELATED STORY
Predicted Indian Team for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us