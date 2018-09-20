5 Players who can seal World Cup spot by impressing in Vijay Hazare trophy

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.81K // 20 Sep 2018, 14:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, which began from 19th September, kick-started India’s domestic season this year. A total of 160 fifty-over matches will be played from September 19 to October 20. With the World Cup less than 9 months away and the Indian team far from settled, it provides an excellent opportunity for India’s World Cup hopefuls to stake their claim for India’s squad for 2019 World Cup in England.

As suggested by Rohit Sharma, a number of places in the playing XI are up for grabs. Two batting slots at number 4 and number 6, the all-rounder’s slot at number 7 and a back up fast bowler slot is still available with none of the incumbent players nailing down their places in the squad. Let us take a look at some of the players that can cement their places in India’s ODI team with impressive performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

There has been a curious case of Ajinkya Rahane when it comes to India’s 50-over team. While Rahane acts as the deputy of Virat Kohli in the longer format of the game, in 50-over cricket he can’t even find a spot for himself in the squad despite having a healthy average of 35 in ODIs.

Rahane has the technique to excel in England and his stellar record overseas only makes his claim stronger. To go along with that, Rahane is a gun fielder. If he can churn up the runs for Mumbai this year, it would be very hard for the selectors to ignore him. Rahane has begun on the right note with a 79 against Baroda in Mumbai’s first match.

1 / 5 NEXT