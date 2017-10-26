5 sledging players who couldn’t walk the talk

They preferred sledging, but couldn't back it up with performances on the field

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 10:03 IST

Over the years, sledging has turned out to be a major weapon for many cricketers to get under the skins of their rivals. While bowlers and fielders use it to unnerve batsmen into playing false strokes, batsmen use it to throw the bowlers off their line and lengths.

There have been several players who have preferred to sledge their opponents. The Aussies are mostly renowned in this department to daunt their rivals. However, with the passage of time, players from other nations have also picked it up.

Nevertheless, not all of them who like to sledge have been successful on the field as cricketers. In the slideshow, we take a look at five cricketers who prefers to sledge but have struggled in their respective cricketing careers.

#5 Greg Thomas

Greg Thomas had a short yet eventful stint in international cricket. He was hailed as one of the fastest bowlers of his generation to have played the game. The English pacer made his debut against West Indies in 1986, but couldn’t survive for long in top-level cricket.

However, in his short-lived career, he had the audacity to sledge the boisterous Sir Vivian Richards. In a county game, he went on to beat Richard’s bat quite a few times.

Thereafter he commented- “It’s red, round and weighs about 5 ounces in case you were wondering”. Richards smashed him for a six that went out of the ground and remarked, “Greg, you know what it looks like, now go and find it.”

He went on to play 5 Tests and 3 One Day Internationals for England, before announcing his retirement in 1991.