5 cricketers who did well in both Champions Trophy and World Cup

11 Jun 2017

Dravid was a solid ‘Wall’ which opponents found hard to breach even in ICC events

There are certain players who love the big stage and come out with flying colours when given the opportunity to represent their country at the world level. Multi-nation events such as the ICC World Cup and the Champions Trophy are great platforms to showcase one’s talent as the whole world is watching.

Match winning performances in such events do not fade away from the memory of the fans and in many cases also become a part of golden pages of cricketing history.

We have a look at 5 such players who were at the top of their game for not just one instalment of a world tournament but turned up with consistent performances, in turn helping their teams clinch world titles.

#5 Rahul Dravid

BATTING Innings Runs Avg. S.R. 50s 100s Best CT Record 15 627 48.23 73.33 6 0 76 World Cup Record 21 860 61.43 74.98 6 2 145

The ever Mr. Dependable, Rahul Dravid is the only Indian cricketer to feature in six editions of the ICC Champions Trophy, being a member of the squad from the tournament’s inception in 1998 till 2009. The team man that Dravid was, he batted at different positions between No. 3 and No. 6 and also took up the wicketkeeping responsibility in 2002. Coming in to bat at precarious situations, he bailed out India in many matches.

Dravid ‘The Wall’ made his first appearance in a World Cup match in 1999 in England and ended up as the highest run scorer of the tournament with 461 runs to his name. He scored back to back hundreds against Kenya where he was involved with Tendulkar in a 237-run stand and then against Sri Lanka where he paired up with Sourav Ganguly for a record breaking 318-run partnership.

In 2003, in South Africa, vice-captain Dravid allowed the team to rope in an extra batsman as he played the role of full-time wicketkeeper en route to India’s runners-up finish at the event. The only chink in his World Cup armour would remain the shocking exit India had to face in 2007 when he was at the helm of affairs of the team.