5 players who have never been dismissed for a duck in T20Is

The quintet has the most T20I innings of any player never to have been out on zero.

All five players are presently active in the format.

Tillakaratne Dilshan has the joint-most number of ducks(10) in T20 Internationals.

Every batsman is the most vulnerable during the first few minutes of his innings. The first thing that every batsman wishes is to get off the mark. Getting out without troubling the scorers is the worst feeling for any batter.

In T20 cricket, unlike in ODIs and Tests, there is not much time for a player to get his eyes in. Many players, in their anxiousness to open their account, try to smash the ball out the park from ball one. In the process, the possibility of getting out for a duck gets even higher.

Having said that, there are quite a few players who have never got out for a nought in T20Is. Let us meet 5 such players with the most innings without being dismissed for a duck in the format.

# 4: Kusal Perera: 46 innings

Kusal Perera is known for his attacking brand of cricket.

Kusal Perera, in the mould of the great Sanath Jayasuriya, is one of the most impact players in the current Sri Lankan squad.

The dangerous left-handed opening batsman has batted at various positions during his career. But his aggressive batting style has remained a constant regardless of batting position.

Scoring at a brisk pace, the southpaw looks to dominate bowlers from the get-go. This is the reason why he is inconsistent at times, just like Jayasuriya. Perera has got out to a single-digit score on 11 different occasions. However, in 46 innings, he has never been dismissed for a duck in T20 International cricket.

Matches 46 | Innings 46 | Runs 1293 | Average 28.11 | Strike Rate 135.25 | 50s 12 | 100s 0 | Highest Score 84 | Lowest Score 1 |

# T3: Dinesh Chandimal: 47 innings

Dinesh Chandimal hasn't had the best of times in T20Is.

Another Sri Lankan cricketer making the list is the former skipper, Dinesh Chandimal. Usually known for his grit and determination, the right-handed batsman has played some impressive match-winning knocks across formats.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has immense potential and has displayed it on numerous occasions. However, his performances in T20 Internationals have been far from consistent.

Chandimal has been dismissed for a score of below 10 on 19 occasions and has remained not out for a single-digit score twice. But despite such underwhelming numbers in T20I cricket, the Sri Lankan has never been dismissed for a duck in 47 innings.

Matches 54 | Innings 47 | Runs 800 | Average 18.6 | Strike Rate 104.44 | 50s 4 | 100s 0 | Highest Score 58 | Lowest Score 1 |

# T3: Faf du Plessis: 47 innings

Faf du Plessis.

Faf du Plessis is one of the most composed players in world cricket. The former South African skipper is a proven game-changer across all three formats. The right-handed batsman has 8 fifties and a century which is remarkable considering he usually bats lower down the order.

However, what is even more impressive is the fact that Du Plessis has never got out for a duck in 47 T20I innings. This is despite the South African getting dismissed 11 times for a single-digit score.

Matches 47 | Innings 47 | Runs 1407 | Average 34.32 | Strike Rate 134.13 | 50s 8 | 100s 1 | Highest Score 119 | Lowest Score 1 |

# 2: Marlon Samuels: 65 innings

Marlon Samuels is a player for big occasions.

Marlon Samuels is a classic example of talent not fulfilling its true potential. The West Indian cricketer has played many match-winning knocks for his team. But his most important T20 innings came in the 2012 T20 World Cup final in 2012 where his gritty knock of 78 runs helped West Indies beat Sri Lanka.

Samuels, though, has displayed a lack of consistency during his T20 career. He has been dismissed for a single-digit score on 19 occasions. Despite that, Samuels has never been out for a duck in 65 T20I innings.

Matches 67 | Innings 65 | Runs 1611 | Average 29.29 | Strike Rate 116.23 | 50s 10 | 100s 0 | Highest Score 89 | Lowest Score 1 |

# 1: David Miller: 68 innings

David Miller

David Miller has played T20 cricket throughout the globe. The hard-hitting southpaw is known for his monstrous sixes. He is the only middle-order batsman in our list.

Miller usually comes to bat towards the fag end of an innings where he doesn't get much time to get set. Needing to go after bowlers from ball one, the South African has perished early on several occasions.

The left-hander has got out to single-digit scores 14 times. However, Miller has never been dismissed for a duck in 68 T20I innings. It is the most innings by any player in T20Is without getting out for nought.

Matches 78 | Innings 68 | Runs 1409 | Average 29.35 | Strike Rate 138.41 | 50s 2 | 100s 1 | Highest Score 101 | Lowest Score 1 |