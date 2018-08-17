5 Players Who May Retire From Cricket After Asia Cup 2018

Going around the cricketing fraternity, there are several players who have been the flag-bearers of their national teams in the past but can't seem to find a playing XI spot, nowadays.

Despite the tons of experience that they carry, they are either unable to put up a streak of consistent performances or their progress is highly stunted by ever-growing injuries and scandalous controversies.

In this piece, we take a look at some of these subcontinental players that may call it quits to International Cricket after the upcoming, much-anticipated Asia Cup has concluded.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is a highly glorified name in Indian Cricket who is internationally renowned for his heroics on several cricketing instances. He is an experienced campaigner who has been around the national team for quite long and was once known for his explosive style of batting.

Since the last 14 months, though, the all-rounder from Chandigarh hasn’t fared well. His stints in both International and Domestic Cricket have been marred with inconsistency. Yuvraj had a dismal outing in the recent edition of IPL where he failed to make a mark with substantial returns.

Yuvraj is not expected to be considered for India’s Asia Cup squad given the highly competitive nature of the pool of contenders for the tournament. Thus, it remains a possibility that the 36-year-old may decide to call off the curtains after the event ends.

