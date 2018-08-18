5 players who might be axed from the Indian side at the end of the series

Dhawan has failed to make a mark in this series.

The Indian cricket team is currently having a torrid time at England as they haven't managed to register a single victory in the two tests played so far. Except for Virat Kohli, none of the cricketers haven't been able to make much of an impact.

India's losses can be attributed to the illogical team selection and cricketers' lack of application. Had the Indian batsmen managed to stay in the crease for a while, they could have easily won the first test from the jaws of England.

If India's form continues in this fashion, the selectors could completely revamp the squad and let go of a lot of players in that process. Here, we take a look at those cricketers who the selectors might drop at the end of the series.

#5 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav was selected for the England tour in all three formats of the game due to his rich vein of form in the recently concluded IPL. He made it to the XI for the first test after the trio of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were ruled out due to an injury.

A lot was expected of Umesh Yadav from fans and pundits as the pitch in Birmingham was tailor-made for him. However, he did not make use of his chances and leaked too many runs. He also managed to take just 3 wickets.

With Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar recovering back from injuries, India wouldn't want to avail the services of inconsistent Umesh Yadav.

