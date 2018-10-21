×
4 players who might not play World Cup 2019

Kartik Bansal
Top 5 / Top 10
1.36K   //    21 Oct 2018, 10:00 IST

Image result for World cup preparations 2019

With less than eight months left before the start of the World Cup in England, all teams gear up as they look to find the best possible combination before the prestigious tournament. The tournament is scheduled to happen in a fascinating manner with each team playing the rest nine teams.

This will test the consistency for every team to keep delivering the goods which can help them in making a cut to the final four. It will be eventually the most consistent team that holds up the contest, will be crowned champions.

As of now, each team has a defined scheme of players who they'll rely upon to take them through in cricket's biggest multi-nation event.

Though many feel that the home team England, and the World Cup winners from 2011 India, start as the firm favourites, the schedule of the tournament is as such, that it gives an equal opportunity for the teams to bounce back even after an unsuccessful start.

Here's a look at some of the players how might not feature in the World Cup next year:

#4 Mohammad Amir

Image result for Amir ODI

The lanky speedster from Pakistan has seen a dip in form ever since the beginning of this year. Amir, who was viewed as the x-factor in Pakistan's bowling line-up has gone down from bad to worse in the past year or so. His ability to take wickets at the top was the biggest weapon for his skipper to put pressure on the opposition. However, there has been a decline in his wicket-taking ability to eventually rule him out of the Test and the ODI side on quite a few occasions.

Amir 2.0 saw the coming off age of the fearsome fast bowler after he emerged as the leader of the attack, overshadowing some of the senior pros in the team. A witty bowler who thinks ahead of the batsman has lost his swing and the knack of picking wickets. For a comeback into the ODI squad, Amir would have to produce something fiery to assure the team management for a probable change in fortunes for him.

