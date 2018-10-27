×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 Players who were unlucky to be missing from T20I series vs Australia and Windies

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
591   //    27 Oct 2018, 10:30 IST

Amidst the ongoing ODI series between India and Windies, BCCI announced the squad for the T20I series against Windies and Australia. With India giving rest to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya being unavailable due to injury many new names in the squad were announced including the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya but still there are some players who would be considering themselves unlucky to have missed out on a spot in the T20I team.

India’s squad (against Windies): Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, DK, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

India’s squad (against Australia): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (VC), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, DK, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

The most surprising thing about the squads announced was the exclusion of MS Dhoni from both of them. It might raise a few questions about the position of MS Dhoni in the Indian T20 team.

The T20 series begins from 4th November and the series down under begins from 21st November. Here are five players who could have been included in the side:

#4 Prithvi Shaw

Image result for prithvi shaw

This guy has already proved to everyone what he is capable of. With his recent exploits in white against the Windies, the young prodigy has already shown that he has it in him what it takes to succeed at this level.

The Indian captain, Virat Kohli, himself said that he feels Shaw is a special talent and that is why he has been fast-tracked into this Indian team. The young man knows how to play under pressure and has also performed exceptionally well for his IPL team Delhi Daredevils. His performances for his home team Mumbai in the recent domestic tournament which help them clinch the title can also not be ignored.

Considering his aggressive approach to batting and ability to strike it big, Prithvi Shaw could have been considered for the T20 format. He might consider himself a bit unlucky to have missed out. Although he might get many more chances in the future.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Australia Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
3 players who might struggle in Australia and 3 who won't
RELATED STORY
How India can use the series against WI to prepare for...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their Test average...
RELATED STORY
Strongest  Indian playing XI for the Test series in...
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting has doubts on India this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Players who deserve to get a chance when India...
RELATED STORY
India's expected Test squad against Australia
RELATED STORY
4 players who could open the innings for India against...
RELATED STORY
5 Changes India needs to bring to win the series in...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why this will be India's best chance to win a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us