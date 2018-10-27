4 Players who were unlucky to be missing from T20I series vs Australia and Windies

Amidst the ongoing ODI series between India and Windies, BCCI announced the squad for the T20I series against Windies and Australia. With India giving rest to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya being unavailable due to injury many new names in the squad were announced including the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya but still there are some players who would be considering themselves unlucky to have missed out on a spot in the T20I team.

India’s squad (against Windies): Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, DK, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

India’s squad (against Australia): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (VC), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, DK, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

The most surprising thing about the squads announced was the exclusion of MS Dhoni from both of them. It might raise a few questions about the position of MS Dhoni in the Indian T20 team.

The T20 series begins from 4th November and the series down under begins from 21st November. Here are five players who could have been included in the side:

#4 Prithvi Shaw

This guy has already proved to everyone what he is capable of. With his recent exploits in white against the Windies, the young prodigy has already shown that he has it in him what it takes to succeed at this level.

The Indian captain, Virat Kohli, himself said that he feels Shaw is a special talent and that is why he has been fast-tracked into this Indian team. The young man knows how to play under pressure and has also performed exceptionally well for his IPL team Delhi Daredevils. His performances for his home team Mumbai in the recent domestic tournament which help them clinch the title can also not be ignored.

Considering his aggressive approach to batting and ability to strike it big, Prithvi Shaw could have been considered for the T20 format. He might consider himself a bit unlucky to have missed out. Although he might get many more chances in the future.

