5 players who missed out on India's squad for final 3 ODIs against Windies

Keshav Muthappa FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.97K // 25 Oct 2018, 16:57 IST

Prithvi Shaw

The Indian cricket team played out an extremely thrilling tie against the Windies on October 24 in the second ODI of the five-match ODI series held in VIshakhapatnam. After putting on 321 runs on the board in the first innings courtesy yet another Virat Kohli century, the Windies came back fighting.

Led by Shai Hope's unbeaten century and Shimron Hetmyer's 94-ball-64, they managed to tie the match in dramatic fashion. With 5 runs needed off 1 ball, Hope sliced the ball away to the boundary to silence the Indian fans.

With three more ODIs set to take place, the BCCI have announced the squad for the final three matches. Mohammed Shami has been left out whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah make a return to the squad.

Here is the squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey

There were a few surprise exclusions. So, let's take a look at 5 players who missed out on India's squad for the final three ODIs.

#5 Prithvi Shaw

The 18-year-old youngster made his Test debut when was picked for the Test series against the Windies last month.

He made headlines when he scored a century in the first Test and followed that up with a half-century in the second. He was named the man of the series for his performance throughout the series.

He then went on to play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored a half-century there as well.

There were a lot of rumours that he would get to make his ODI debut as well against the Windies but the team management decided against his selection. He will now play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and hope to get picked for the upcoming Australia tour.

