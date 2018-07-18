5 players who missed out on India's Test squad for first three Tests against England

India's coach and captain will have an 18-man squad under their disposal for the first three Tests

The wait is finally over, less than two weeks before the start of the Test series as India finally announced the Test squad to face England. After plenty of deliberation, India finally announced the Test squad for the first three Tests.

Injuries meant that there were quite a few notable omissions and/or players who aren't available immediately. Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggravated a pre-existing condition in the third ODI and a call on his selection will be taken shortly while Wriddhiman Saha failed to recover in time from the injury he suffered during IPL 2018 so he isn't there as well.

Jasprit Bumrah, although in the squad, is unavailable for selection for the first Test at Edgbaston and if fit, is available for selection from the second Test onwards. All of that meant that there are some new names in the 18-man squad for the first three Tests.

India Test squad for first three Tests against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

Despite that, there are a few players who were unlucky to miss out on India's Test squad for the first three Tests.

Here are 5 players who missed out on India's Test squad for first three Tests against England:

Rohit Sharma

With five fifties and a century in his last nine Tests, Rohit will be wondering why he wasn't picked

While it isn't altogether surprising that Rohit Sharma missed the cut for the first three Tests, he will certainly consider himself unlucky to not have made even an 18-man squad. While he didn't have an extraordinary limited-overs leg of India's tour of England so far, he still scored two centuries.

The tour of South Africa perhaps did him no favor as he struggled in the two Tests he took part in but he still has five fifties and a century in his last nine Tests. A record that should have been enough to give him another chance to remain in the squad, even if he didn't make the starting XI.

