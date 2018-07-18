Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who missed out on India's Test squad for first three Tests against England

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
55.07K   //    18 Jul 2018, 16:06 IST

Indian Cricket Team Pre-Departure Press Conference Ahead Of English Tour
India's coach and captain will have an 18-man squad under their disposal for the first three Tests

The wait is finally over, less than two weeks before the start of the Test series as India finally announced the Test squad to face England. After plenty of deliberation, India finally announced the Test squad for the first three Tests.

Injuries meant that there were quite a few notable omissions and/or players who aren't available immediately. Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggravated a pre-existing condition in the third ODI and a call on his selection will be taken shortly while Wriddhiman Saha failed to recover in time from the injury he suffered during IPL 2018 so he isn't there as well.

Jasprit Bumrah, although in the squad, is unavailable for selection for the first Test at Edgbaston and if fit, is available for selection from the second Test onwards. All of that meant that there are some new names in the 18-man squad for the first three Tests.

India Test squad for first three Tests against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

Despite that, there are a few players who were unlucky to miss out on India's Test squad for the first three Tests.

Here are 5 players who missed out on India's Test squad for first three Tests against England:

Rohit Sharma

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
With five fifties and a century in his last nine Tests, Rohit will be wondering why he wasn't picked

While it isn't altogether surprising that Rohit Sharma missed the cut for the first three Tests, he will certainly consider himself unlucky to not have made even an 18-man squad. While he didn't have an extraordinary limited-overs leg of India's tour of England so far, he still scored two centuries.

The tour of South Africa perhaps did him no favor as he struggled in the two Tests he took part in but he still has five fifties and a century in his last nine Tests. A record that should have been enough to give him another chance to remain in the squad, even if he didn't make the starting XI.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Parthiv Patel Rohit Sharma Leisure Reading
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
India Test squad for first three Tests against England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss...
RELATED STORY
Bhuvneshwar Kumar could miss the first ODI against England
RELATED STORY
4 IPL 2018 stars who were unlucky to miss out from the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: 5 Indian players who need to...
RELATED STORY
Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series against England
RELATED STORY
Current India-England Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ODI and T20I series against...
RELATED STORY
Most century partnerships for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us