India Test squad for first three Tests against England announced

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
14.63K   //    18 Jul 2018, 14:51 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
Bumrah makes the cut in the squad for the first three Tests

Despite missing the ODI and T20I series, Jasprit Bumrah is included in India Test squad for the first three Tests against England while Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out. Rishabh Pant also gets his maiden Test call-up while Rohit Sharma doesn't make the cut.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who played in the third ODI against England, aggravated a lower back condition and is currently being assessed and a call on his place in the side will be made soon while Bumrah, who is out of contention for the first Test, will be available for selection from the second Test onwards if he is declared fit.

Wriddhiman Saha, who injured his thumb during the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, has failed to recover in time and doesn't make the squad as Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have been named as the two keepers while Hardik Pandya is the sole seam bowling all-rounder.

India have gone with the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav and a five-man pace attack in the 18-man squad. Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah feature alongside Shami, who has made a comeback to the squad and Shardul Thakur.

The first Test against England begins on August 1 at Edgbaston while the second Test is at Lord's and begins on August 9. The third Test at Trent Bridge begins on August 18th.

Before the Test series, India will play a four-day warm-up game against Essex at Chelmsford, starting July 25.

India Test squad for first three Tests against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

Along with the Test squad, the squad for the Board President XI team, who will play a three-day warm-up game against South Africa ‘A’ in Belgaum from July 30 was also selected.

Board President XI for the warm-up fixture against South Africa ‘A’: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), RR Sanjay, AR Eshwaran, Dhruv Shorey, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Jalaj Saxena, Siddhesh Lad, Mihir Hirwani, DA Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Shivam Mavi, Ishaan Porel, Atith Seth.

