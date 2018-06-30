Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ODI and T20I series against England

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 6.29K // 30 Jun 2018, 19:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bumrah is in a race against the clock to be fit for the Test series against England

After a comprehensive 2-0 series win over Ireland, India were dealt a big blow ahead of the England tour as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against England, having fractured his finger. The 24-year-old was injured during the T20I series against Ireland and will now return home.

Bumrah will be hoping that he recovers in time for the Test series against England, which begins on August 1 at Birmingham. He made his Test debut earlier in the year against South Africa and quickly became an integral part of the side that lost 2-1 against South Africa.

India will now have to name a replacement for him ahead of the T20I series against England, which begins on July 3. With India A currently playing a triangular series against England Lions and West Indies A, the replacement could possibly be one of Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar, who are both a part of the India A side.

Both players were also part of the Chennai Super Kings side that won IPL 2018 and has been an integral part of the India A side that is through to the final of the tri-series. Chahar has seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of just over 4 while Thakur has six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of under 5.5

The T20I series against England begins on July 3 at Manchester. Three days later, they travel to Cardiff for the second T20I. The final T20I will be in Bristol on July 8. Following the T20I series, the ODI leg of India's tour begins on July 12 at Nottingham. The second and third ODI will be at Lord's and Leeds.