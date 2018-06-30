Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ODI and T20I series against England

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
6.29K   //    30 Jun 2018, 19:38 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-ODI
Bumrah is in a race against the clock to be fit for the Test series against England

After a comprehensive 2-0 series win over Ireland, India were dealt a big blow ahead of the England tour as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against England, having fractured his finger. The 24-year-old was injured during the T20I series against Ireland and will now return home.

Bumrah will be hoping that he recovers in time for the Test series against England, which begins on August 1 at Birmingham. He made his Test debut earlier in the year against South Africa and quickly became an integral part of the side that lost 2-1 against South Africa.

India will now have to name a replacement for him ahead of the T20I series against England, which begins on July 3. With India A currently playing a triangular series against England Lions and West Indies A, the replacement could possibly be one of Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar, who are both a part of the India A side.

Both players were also part of the Chennai Super Kings side that won IPL 2018 and has been an integral part of the India A side that is through to the final of the tri-series. Chahar has seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of just over 4 while Thakur has six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of under 5.5

The T20I series against England begins on July 3 at Manchester. Three days later, they travel to Cardiff for the second T20I. The final T20I will be in Bristol on July 8. Following the T20I series, the ODI leg of India's tour begins on July 12 at Nottingham. The second and third ODI will be at Lord's and Leeds.

England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Leisure Reading
Suresh Raina announced as replacement for Ambati Rayudu...
RELATED STORY
It's going to be a lot of hard work for Kohli in England,...
RELATED STORY
Why England should not get carried away after series win...
RELATED STORY
India announce T20I squad for series against Ireland and...
RELATED STORY
YoYo Test: Indian team mark 16.1; Proactive Chhattisgarh...
RELATED STORY
Indian wrist spinners can do well in England, says Swann
RELATED STORY
India look to kick off English summer on winning note
RELATED STORY
India vs Ireland, Report Card: Rating the Indian players...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, 1st T20I 2018 preview - Dress rehearsal...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India 2018: India Probable 11 for 2nd T20I vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us