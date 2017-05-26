5 cricketers who played Under-19 and international cricket for two different countries

We take a glance at five cricketers who went on to shift their cricketing nations after playing the Under 19 World Cup.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2017, 12:44 IST

Tahir has been a mainstay in the South African team

There have been several instances when a player represents his country of birth at the Under 19 level and then goes to play for another nation at the International level. Better opportunities in cricketing career, ambition to achieve further in the sport are a few reasons why players prefer to change countries.

#5 Imran Tahir, Pakistan

Mohammad Imran Tahir has been plying his trade for the South African national team since 2011 and has been an indispensable component of their setup since then. However, it was only in 2011 that he became eligible to represent Africa in international cricket.

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, the leg-spinner played a chunk of his cricket in his country of birth and has also represented Pakistan at the Under 19 level ODI format in 1998. He churned out 15 wickets in 16 matches for his U19 team with a four-wicket haul to show for.

He had also been a part of the Pakistan side in the U19 World Cup staged in South Africa in 1998. With 7 wickets from 6 matches at an average of 27.85, Imran Tahir’s career took off in grand style.