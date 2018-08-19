Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Players who should be fast-tracked in India's ODI team

Gavish Soni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Aug 2018

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy
India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy

India recently lost the ODI series against England. The team did not perform as per the expectations in the entire series. There are many players on the team who have disappointed everyone with their performances. The Indian team management has failed completely in finding solid middle order batsmen, especially at No. 4.

Ever since Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh lost their touch, India has found it hard to replace these batsmen. Even MS Dhoni has lost his touch and hitting prowess. Therefore India desperately needs their replacement.

India needs to start from the scratch to build a team for the World Cup. India needs to make certain changes in the team. The selectors should have a serious discussion about giving the opportunities to the youngsters.

Many youngsters have performed exceptionally well in the domestic circuit. They should be rewarded for their consistent performances with a proper chance in the International arena to showcase their talent.

These players should immediately be drafted into the squad and management should groom these players to form a great team.

Here are the 5 Players who should be fast-tracked into the ODI team.

#5. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

England U19's v India U19's - 5th ODI
England U19's v India U19's - 5th ODI

Kamlesh Nagarkoti was sensational in the U19 World Cup. He impressed everyone with his pace, especially Ian Bishop. He was constantly topping 145 kph which was unheard of Indian bowlers at the U19 stage. He bowls sharp inswingers and he has a good command at his reverse-swing bowling skills. He also bowls pacey yorkers and good bouncers.

Nagarkoti made his List A debut for Rajasthan during the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was impressive in his second game itself. He rescued his team from 54 for 6 with an unbeaten half-century. He then claimed the first hat-trick by a Rajasthan bowler in List A cricket which ultimately resulted in a victory.

Nagarkoti was bought at 3.2 crores by Kolkata Knight Riders at the 2018 IPL auctions. He was unable to play any match in the tournament due to an injury.

Nagarkoti is a sharp fielder with quick reflexes and his striking ability lower down the batting order, makes him a good allrounder. He should be fast-tracked in India's ODI team. He would be a good asset for India as a one-change bowler.


Gavish Soni
ANALYST
