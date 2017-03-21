Deodhar Trophy 2017: 5 players who were unlucky to miss out on a spot

Five players who were unlucky to not make it to either of the India Red or Blue teams for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 19:36 IST

While the IPL has been one of the primary suppliers of talent, a strong limited overs domestic structure has helped the Indian team unearth some gems for their T20 and 50-overs sides. After the Vijay Hazare tournament, the Deodhar Trophy, a triangular 50-over series, will help selectors pick and choose for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

While players like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh having been rested, the series gives established names like Harbhajan Singh and Dinesh Karthik a chance to impress selectors, and get their spot back in the national side.



Also read: 2017 Deodhar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to captain India Blue; MS Dhoni not picked in either team

Although most of the proven performers have been allotted a spot in one of the two teams, a few names were conspicuous by their absence. Here are five players who were unlucky to miss out on a Deodhar Trophy spot:



Saurabh Tiwary

It has been quite a slide for the 27-year old southpaw, part of the victorious U-19 World Cup side in 2008. Touted as the next big thing because of his aggressive strokeplay, Tiwary won himself several accolades for his finishing roles with Mumbai Indians in the first few seasons of the IPL.

Over the last few seasons, he has been quietly plying his trade in the domestic circuit, although his IPL appearances have encountered a steady decline. He managed ten appearances under MS Dhoni’s Rising Pune Supergiants last year.

In the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tiwary was in top form, smashing two hundreds and twenty sixes to finish as the highest run-getter for Jharkhand, and the sixth overall. Yet, his name found no mention in either of the Deodhar sides set to face Tamil Nadu.