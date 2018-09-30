5 players who were unlucky to miss out on India's squad for West Indies Tests

Karun Nair

The BCCI recently announced the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies which begins on October 4 in Rajkot.

Mayank Agarwal finally made it into the squad on the back of some fantastic performances in the domestic circuit. Mohammed Siraj too was rewarded with a call-up after some fine bowling performances for Hyderabad and India A.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

However, there were a few players who missed out on the squad despite playing well in the domestic circuit.

So, let’s take a look at 5 players who missed out on India’s squad for the West Indies Tests

#5 Karun Nair

The middle-order batsman from Karnataka was included in the squad for the tour to England, however, he did not play a single match throughout the tournament. Hanuma Vihari, who made it into the squad for the final two Tests, got to play instead of Nair.

He would have expected to have gotten another chance against Windies in the upcoming series but the selectors made quite a shocking decision not to include him, since he has not been given a chance to prove himself.

For now, he will continue to play for Karnataka in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and hope to make it into India’s squad for the all-important tour to Australia later this year.

