Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who will surely make it to IPL 2019 based on their CPL performance

Sanmay Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.22K   //    18 Sep 2018, 13:40 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League Tournament Final
Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League Tournament Final

The sixth edition of the Caribbean Premier League ended with Trinbago Knight Riders winning their third title. Having followed the complete tournament so far, I must say it has been an enthralling competition. Almost every match had mighty sixes, extraordinary fielding in the outfield, quick run-outs and slower ones that bamboozled the batsmen.

This edition of Caribbean Premier League has given opportunities to new talents to make their presence felt and brought other players in the spotlight. These players, thanks to their raw talents and extraordinary performances, are likely to make it to the IPL 2019.

#1 Glenn Phillips

Enter caption

Glenn Phillips is a wicket-keeper opening batsman from New Zealand who played for Jamaica Tallawahs. Phillips performed well throughout the tournament and made his presence felt in a team of T20 stalwarts like Andre Russel, Rovman Powell, Ross Taylor, and David Miller.

With 457 runs in 11 Matches, Phillips is among the top run-getters in the CPL 2018, also scoring a hundred and 2 fifties in the tournament. The Kiwi is a perfect T20 opener who knows how to pace his innings according to the situation of the match.

He has the balance of both technique and muscle power and also scored the most number of sixes in the tournament - 29.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Knight Riders Rovman Powell Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018 Points Table
Sanmay Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
CPL 2018: Top 6 Batting Performances of this Season
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2018: Five players pushing for...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, 12th Match, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs :...
RELATED STORY
Carribean Premier League 2018: Jamaica Tallawah’s chase
RELATED STORY
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs:...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why CPL can match up to IPL
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won...
RELATED STORY
5 current players who are T20 stars across the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 27 | Thu, 06 Sep
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Match 28 | Sat, 08 Sep
TTR 180/5 (20.0 ov)
BTR 171/5 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 9 runs
TTR VS BTR live score
Match 29 | Sun, 09 Sep
GAW 173/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 177/2 (18.1 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 8 wickets
GAW VS JTA live score
Match 30 | Sun, 09 Sep
TTR 154/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 158/4 (14.1 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 6 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 1 | Tue, 11 Sep
TTR 122/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 126/8 (19.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 2 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 2 | Wed, 12 Sep
JTA 191/5 (20.0 ov)
KIT 193/8 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 2 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Semi Final | Sat, 15 Sep
TTR 165/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 145/8 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 20 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Final | Sun, 16 Sep
GAW 147/9 (20.0 ov)
TTR 150/2 (17.3 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 8 wickets
GAW VS TTR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us