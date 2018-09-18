5 players who will surely make it to IPL 2019 based on their CPL performance

Sanmay Goyal

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League Tournament Final

The sixth edition of the Caribbean Premier League ended with Trinbago Knight Riders winning their third title. Having followed the complete tournament so far, I must say it has been an enthralling competition. Almost every match had mighty sixes, extraordinary fielding in the outfield, quick run-outs and slower ones that bamboozled the batsmen.

This edition of Caribbean Premier League has given opportunities to new talents to make their presence felt and brought other players in the spotlight. These players, thanks to their raw talents and extraordinary performances, are likely to make it to the IPL 2019.

#1 Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips is a wicket-keeper opening batsman from New Zealand who played for Jamaica Tallawahs. Phillips performed well throughout the tournament and made his presence felt in a team of T20 stalwarts like Andre Russel, Rovman Powell, Ross Taylor, and David Miller.

With 457 runs in 11 Matches, Phillips is among the top run-getters in the CPL 2018, also scoring a hundred and 2 fifties in the tournament. The Kiwi is a perfect T20 opener who knows how to pace his innings according to the situation of the match.

He has the balance of both technique and muscle power and also scored the most number of sixes in the tournament - 29.

