Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players with a big chance to prove themselves in Test Cricket

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Feature
807   //    22 Jul 2018, 22:06 IST

Enter
Indian Test squad for the England series had a few changes

England Test Series is a big assignment for the Indian Cricket Team. Not only will it test India’s skills to adapt to playing conditions of a different kind, Virat Kohli’s skills both as a captain and as a player will also be tested.

5-match Test Series in an away Tour is always a demanding task, one that will test the players physically. Even the slightest of vulnerabilities will be exposed against a top quality side.

The margin for error is very minute and players should make the most of every opportunity that comes their way to represent their team in Test Cricket - the real test of skill, endurance, and ability.

In the Test series against England, here are 5 players who have a big chance to prove themselves in Test Cricket.


#5. Jasprit Bumrah

E
Bumrah would look to take his limited-overs success to the longest format of the game

One of the best-limited overs death bowlers for India at present, Bumrah is a vital cog of the limited overs set-up. However, when it comes to Test Cricket, Bumrah has still a few boxes unticked and this could be his chance to prove his worth in the longest format of the game and become a regular member of the Indian squad in all three forms of the game.

Although Bumrah has played 3 Tests for India against South Africa and picked up 14 wickets to his credit, including a 5 wicket haul. England will be a different challenge altogether and he might have to bowl at a different length to pose threat to the opponent batsmen. A good Test Series in England will keep Bumrah well in course of a successful Test Career ahead.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav
Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
India vs England 2018: 3 Indian players who could...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 4 Players who will be playing Test...
RELATED STORY
England's guide to digest Kul-Cha: A tale of turning tables
RELATED STORY
Why Mohammed Shami deserves a chance in the Test series...
RELATED STORY
5 Indians with best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
It's time for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the Test squad
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that went wrong for India...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us