5 players with a big chance to prove themselves in Test Cricket

Saurabh Ganguly FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 22 Jul 2018, 22:02 IST

Indian Test squad for the England series had a few changes

England Test Series is a big assignment for the Indian Cricket Team. Not only will it test India’s skills to adapt to playing conditions of a different kind, Virat Kohli’s skills both as a captain and as a player will also be tested.

5-match Test Series in an away Tour is always a demanding task, one that will test the players physically. Even the slightest of vulnerabilities will be exposed against a top quality side.

The margin for error is very minute and players should make the most of every opportunity that comes their way to represent their team in Test Cricket - the real test of skill, endurance, and ability.

In the Test series against England, here are 5 players who have a big chance to prove themselves in Test Cricket.

#5. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah would look to take his limited-overs success to the longest format of the game

One of the best-limited overs death bowlers for India at present, Bumrah is a vital cog of the limited overs set-up. However, when it comes to Test Cricket, Bumrah has still a few boxes unticked and this could be his chance to prove his worth in the longest format of the game and become a regular member of the Indian squad in all three forms of the game.

Although Bumrah has played 3 Tests for India against South Africa and picked up 14 wickets to his credit, including a 5 wicket haul. England will be a different challenge altogether and he might have to bowl at a different length to pose threat to the opponent batsmen. A good Test Series in England will keep Bumrah well in course of a successful Test Career ahead.

