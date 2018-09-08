Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Players with most number of consecutive Test matches

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.28K   //    08 Sep 2018, 11:08 IST

Test cricket is a hard game to play and it's even harder to play it over time. It requires a lot of sacrifices both as a player and as a person to represent your country for a period of time as Test cricket is really demanding.

One has to be mentally and physically fit to carry the burden of expectations and bear the rigors of Test cricket. There have been a very few players in the history of the game who have managed to play many Test matches without a break.

Let's see the list of top 5 players, who have been able to represent their country for the most number of consecutive Test matches:

#1 Alastair Cook (159)

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One

Alastair Cook who is playing his last Test at the Kennington Oval against India has been a great ambassador for the game. The dignity with which he has played the game is commendable. A true gentleman, Cook is a fierce competitor with a calm demeanor.

He is arguably one of the greatest opening batsmen the game has ever seen. He has scored runs all around the world with supreme conviction.

Cook has played 159 Test matches on the trot for England from May 2006 to September 2018, which tells you a lot about his mental and physical fitness.

#2 Allan Border (153)

2018 Alan Border Medal

Allan Border was a tenacious personality, who, in spite of his limitations as a batsman scored a lot of runs. He was a gritty customer and played within his limitations.

He was a great captain who turned the fortunes of a struggling Australian unit and made it into a world-class team. He led by example and inspired the team to great success.

Border played 153 Test matches on the trot for Australia from March 1979 to March 1994, It is a mammoth achievement to play 15 years for your country without missing even a single Test match.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Alastair Cook Sunil Gavaskar
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
